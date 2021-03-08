When voting in the future — whatever your political views — please consider competence as a reason to support one candidate over another.
Just look at what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic in the weeks since Joe Biden became president.
Vaccinations are happening across the nation, and on Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued interim guidelines for what fully vaccinated people can do. Yes, vaccinated grandparents can hug their grandchildren. Vaccinated people can meet privately for a cup of coffee or to eat a meal in their homes, without masks. The CDC defines vaccinated this way: It has been two weeks after the completed vaccination — whether two doses or one. That’s when protection occurs.
Over the weekend, the country hit a record — 2.9 million people vaccinated in one day — and Biden says the nation has purchased enough doses to get every adult who wants to receive a shot vaccinated by the end of May.
None of this happened by accident. Biden and his team have worked meticulously to find vaccine supply and have continued to provide guidance based on science.
Federal leadership is making a difference. Consider Biden’s push to get schools open across the country. He is not simply saying, “thou shalt open.” He is providing necessary support to make opening happen. That includes the president using federal clout to ensure all teachers get at least one shot by the end of March. In New Mexico, the Department of Health on Monday added teachers to the list of people eligible right now for vaccinations.
That means more students in classrooms sooner, something we all want to see.
At the same time, the president has continued to push the American Relief Plan, his ambitious $1.9 trillion plan to get the country back on its feet.
Although passed through the House and Senate with no Republican votes, the plan is supported by 76 percent of the American people — that makes it bipartisan no matter what Republicans in Congress say or do. Many Republican mayors and governors also have backed the relief effort.
Negotiating the deal through Congress has been tricky, with moderate Democrats in the Senate blocking an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and progressives in the House unhappy with compromises. Now, the House has to swallow some of its disappointment and approve the relief package so assistance can reach people who are hurting. Unemployment benefits, remember, start expiring March 14.
The deal is almost across the finish line, and considering the unified opposition of the GOP in Congress, Biden’s ability to move this important legislation through Congress is another example of why experience and competence is important. He knows how Congress works. It makes a difference.
However, so much work remains. Vaccinations must be ramped up so enough people are vaccinated to bring the benefits of herd immunity, where all are protected — even people who can’t or won’t be immunized against COVID-19. The enormous relief bill must be spent wisely, and Congress needs to look for ways to pay down the debt.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, wants to work on infrastructure — finally. He is demanding Republican involvement and would raise taxes to pay for the investments.
With leadership and some cooperation from Congress, we could see a productive few months ahead in the United States — with focus on solving problems, rather than getting in position for the next election or getting a leg up on Twitter. At the top is an imperfect, but clearly competent, leader. Whatever your politics, competence matters.
