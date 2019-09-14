The visit of President Donald Trump to Rio Rancho on Monday should be less confrontational than his unfortunate stop here in 2016. Not because the president, in the years since, has become a leader for all Americans or because he is popular in New Mexico.
No, Trump still panders to his base and his base only, seeks to divide by targeting immigrants as the “other” and conducts a foreign policy as erratic as any this nation has seen. He is increasingly incoherent and belligerent, depending on the minute, using Twitter impulsively without regard for the dignity or power of his office. His presidency has been every bit the disaster for the United States that we and others predicted.
Yet we have hopes that he will arrive, make his stump speech and leave without violence. In fact, we encourage the many protesters who are planning to show up at the Santa Ana Star Center to conduct themselves with the dignity that the president lacks.
Shunning — turning your backs on the scorned person — would be more effective than screaming and chanting. We could imagine a row of protesters, all in white, their backs turned and heads bowed as he passes. Better yet, inside his rallies, backs turned again, a united show of disdain for someone whose presidency is damaging the institutions that have made this country great.
Protesters can make their points peacefully — and they should. There’s a larger fight ahead.
After all, the Trump campaign has made no secret that its leaders believe New Mexico could flip from blue to red. That seems unlikely, given that Hillary Clinton won the state by 8 points over Trump in 2016 and his unfavorable ratings in New Mexico are at 57 percent. Trump is counting on thousands of voters for Libertarian Gary Johnson, a former New Mexico governor, also being possible votes for him. His campaign firmly believes — right now, anyway — that New Mexico is in play.
According to a report in Time magazine, Trump campaign leaders are looking at internal campaign data and believe that by emphasizing a strong economy, border security and the trade confrontation with China, there’s a slice of the Hispano electorate that could be persuaded to vote for Trump.
Yes, the argument is that New Mexico Hispanos might vote for the guy who is putting brown children in detention camps and sending asylum-seekers to their deaths. That makes little sense, except for the reality that there is a hard streak of conservatism among some Hispano voters, including a sizeable group that expresses — and not quietly — dislike for Mexican and Central American immigrants. Will that persuade enough of them to vote for Trump? We won’t know until 2020, but Democrats would be wise to take this seriously.
As for the GOP, if the Trump campaign follows through on its promises, this election — even if Trump loses New Mexico — could help the state Republican Party recover somewhat from its recent losses in statewide races and the state House of Representatives. It’s not enough to say a state might turn red. No, to win, a campaign must invest in field staff, get-out-the-vote workers and register new voters. Republicans haven’t done that in years. In fact, since Trump came to power, it’s not clear what New Mexico Republicans have been doing. To regain power, the GOP needs to become more aggressive.
The party must field candidates, even in races it expects to lose. Once more, we ask why the GOP doesn’t find someone to run against scandal-plagued state Sen. Richard Martinez up north; you can’t win if you don’t play. Too many times in recent years, the state GOP has simply ceded the field. We believe robust contests of ideas and approaches to governing are good for the residents of this state.
Too many contests in New Mexico are decided in the primary, whether for the state Legislature or county commissions. Congressional races in the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts remain more competitive, although the 3rd Congressional District winner generally emerges from the Democratic primary — and then only when an incumbent is not in office. Otherwise, incumbents face little opposition in either the primary or the general. Next year, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small’s attempt to keep her 2nd Congressional District seat likely will be the most competitive race in New Mexico. An aggressive GOP effort, especially in turning out more Republicans, could boost her opponent.
That’s why Democrats cannot take any race for granted. By announcing he will play in New Mexico, Trump is giving notice that he will fight for his second term — and he’s got $100 million with which to do battle. New Mexico matters in the next presidential election. That’s a win for voters.