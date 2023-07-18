That’s always been true, but there’s something about 24/7 news cycles, incessant social media posts and the constant reporting of bad behavior that makes today seem worse than any time in the past.
That’s inaccurate, but two recent incidents in New Mexico are particularly unpleasant and should remind all of us we can and must be better people.
In Santa Fe, a 29-year-old Santa Fe man was hit by a black pickup July 4. The driver did not stop, leaving Matthew Hamblin lying on the ground with a broken leg.
As if that weren’t bad enough, none of the drivers passing by stopped to help or even called 911. Hamblin’s father, Dash, said his son was left screaming in pain as traffic sped by along Cerrillos Road — especially busy because of the holiday. Matthew Hamblin walks everywhere because he has autism and doesn’t drive, his dad said.
How frightening it must have been to be left there, alone in pain on a hot sidewalk, with no comfort or assistance.
Police hold little hope for finding the driver of the truck. Officers could not locate witnesses to the incident and nearby surveillance cameras caught nothing on video. We can only hope the driver tells someone about the incident, and they, in turn, tell police. Young Hamblin’s leg was badly crushed, and he deserves justice, just as he deserved assistance at the time of the crash.
Santa Fe, so often full of people ready to help, fell short July 4. We must do better when dealing with our fellow humans.
The second incident didn’t happen in Santa Fe, but in southeastern New Mexico. There, vandals have taken to attacking the Islamic Center in Portales, a house of worship attended mostly by international college students or families stationed at Cannon Air Force Base.
The vandalism is ugly, with miscreants pouring beer on the Holy Quran, stabbing drywall, disabling the air conditioning, spreading trash and destroying furniture. The center has been hit a number of times in recent weeks, creating understandable anxiety among its members. Even so, Portales authorities initially were not treating the case as a potential hate crime.
Police officers say the vandalism at the mosque matches similar attacks in the neighborhood.
The repeated nature of the vandalism, though, with the attack on the Muslim holy book, should cause police to look more deeply into the incident. Hate speech scrawled on walls indicates motivation beyond simply causing damage.
Our state Attorney General’s Office or federal authorities should step up to assist the Portales Police Department — and the FBI finally has been to investigate, according to center director Ahmed Benssouda.
Muslims in Portales deserve to know their concerns are being heard and hate as a motive is being scrutinized. Meanwhile, some $18,527 has been raised to help repair the damage. The goal is $40,000, with the campaign hosted at launchgood.com, a crowdfunding website for Muslims.
Whatever the reason, such ugliness is unacceptable. Sure, these are tough times. But we can and should make it less difficult by practicing kindness, tolerance, compassion — the finest of human virtues.
Only then can we make our world and New Mexico a better place.