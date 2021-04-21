With politics as theater instead of as a means to produce policy and persuade voters, it is no wonder the state Republican Party has decided to hold its political convention in Texas. It’s the state whose policies most appeal to it.
Texas is where mask mandates no longer exist and businesses can operate without occupancy limits. Pandemic? What pandemic? Going to Texas is designed to make the GOP point that New Mexico is doing everything wrong.
Among the many losses to COVID-19 — the deaths, the suffering, the economic damage — we have to count one more: the revelation of a selfish side to Americans.
Too many of us have shown we lack the ability to put the good of the community ahead of our individual choices, however trivial they might be. The refusal of so many people in our state and country to wear a protective face covering or to avoid people outside of their households has meant more people became sick and died. Businesses stayed closed longer than necessary because people could not be bothered to follow smart public health guidelines.
Now, to emphasize their point about New Mexico COVID-19 restrictions being too severe, Republicans are traveling to Amarillo for their state convention — a decision expected to have a $346,000 impact on the city of Amarillo. That money would be better spent somewhere in New Mexico, even if the convention had to be smaller to fit current COVID-19 guidelines.
But Republican leaders would rather have a headline for their news release, calling the move “Operation Freedom.” Let’s hope it doesn’t become another event that spreads the coronavirus and makes people ill. Vaccinations are working — New Mexico can boast the best rollout in the nation — but too many people in conservative areas are declining the shots. Just as they wouldn’t wear masks or social distance, vaccine deniers are acting in a way that prolongs our collective misery. Again, individual over the community.
If going out of state weren’t insulting enough, New Mexico Republicans will be listening to Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Noem is the governor who asked people to come to South Dakota for the popular Sturgis rally in the summer, a mass gathering that is linked to tens of thousands of cases of the coronavirus. Jordan attacked infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci at a recent hearing, berating the respected doctor for the loss of American “liberties.” Jordan also is among GOP leaders who have refused to wear masks and mocked mask wearers.
The Amarillo hotel at which this meeting will be held has a mask mandate, and GOP officials say they will follow restrictions. That doesn’t make mass gatherings safe, even as we work our way out of the pandemic. Not enough people are vaccinated to provide immunity that protects the nonvaccinated folks in the group.
In New Mexico, under current restrictions, only about 150 people could gather, and the GOP is expecting some 450 to attend. They decided bigger was better, even if it meant a trip to Texas.
Choices have consequences, and refusing to recognize the reality of a pandemic has caused unnecessary suffering throughout the crisis. A political convention isn’t essential, especially when Zoom or other online programs can make it easy to come together safely, with no risk of spreading infection.
But, hey, theater is a way to send a message. Let’s see whether voters believe it shows an ability to govern. And governing, after all, is the point.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.