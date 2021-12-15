Respect for family is no reason to withhold crucial information from the people of Santa Fe.
Yet that is why a mid-level city official said he could not release more information about the deaths of two city bus drivers who succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend. A third also was hospitalized and perhaps as many as eight others contracted the disease.
Here's the exact quote from Santa Fe Trails Bus System operations director Thomas Martinez: “We’re not releasing any information out of respect to the families.”
The names of the two bus drivers have been withheld. The routes they drive were not released. Whether they are vaccinated against COVID has not been disclosed; all important information for a public worried about whether vaccines work.
All of this means bus passengers have no way of knowing whether they were exposed to the coronavirus, which has been contracted on buses in other cities — school bus drivers have died of coronavirus in at least 10 states. The interiors of buses, where people sit together, breathing the same air — some likely wearing masks improperly — are not safe spaces. Public transportation has inherent risks due to the proximity of passengers and limited ventilation.
Even before the two men were hospitalized and died, city officials knew some of their drivers were becoming ill. Yet, there was no alert sent out to let passengers know of a potential exposure, which would not involve privacy violations.
A text alert letting people know a person who was on, say, Route 4 during specific dates had tested positive would have at least told passengers to be aware of a potential exposure. To learn about the problem only after the deaths of two people — perhaps several weeks after the drivers contracted the virus — is too late.
Martinez expressed confidence the drivers who contracted coronavirus were not afflicted while on the job. It’s unclear how he could be so certain.
Perhaps we’ll know more soon, but not thanks to city officials. The state Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau announced it is going to look into the infections among city transit workers. Officials want to find out whether the city did its utmost to prevent worker exposure to coronavirus. Should the investigation find out that city steps were inadequate, both enforcement and corrective measures will follow.
Meanwhile, an incident in which two city workers lost their lives deserves more public attention — not from the transit operations director but from the city manager, and, yes, the mayor.
Specifically, the city needs to lay out how it believes the bus drivers contracted coronavirus, how it spread within the Transit Division, how many passengers potentially were exposed and what steps are being taken for another incident to be prevented.
Current city policy requires either proof of vaccination for workers or regular testing for coronavirus.
It would seem prudent in jobs with frequent public contact that rapid testing before work become part of the routine. The tests are available, they are painless and they take 15 minutes for results to become available. If people will not become vaccinated, increased testing should be a requirement of keeping a job.
This tragedy at the city is one where all of Santa Fe mourns with the families and loved ones of the two bus drivers. Their loss, just before the holidays, is unimaginable. Public transportation is one of the "essential" operations that kept going for much of the pandemic across the country, including in Santa Fe. We owe it to the workers who kept going to ensure they are safe on the job.
To be certain that is happening, the city must be more forthcoming. Respect for the families — and the public — demands no less.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.