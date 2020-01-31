Across the country right now in Philadelphia, a celebration of reading is taking place. The city is reading There There by Institute of American Indian Arts graduate Tommy Orange.
One Book, One Philadelphia is a program by the Free Library of Philadelphia, designed to promote literacy, use of the library and civic engagement.
The city is coming together through reading, discussing a single book. Additionally, the initiative lists two companion pieces for younger readers, as well as suggestions for further reading connected to the themes in the featured book. Young people are part of this civic literacy project, with emphasis on discussions in homes and in classrooms all over Philadelphia.
This citywide celebration of literacy underscores why reading is important and puts it front and center for adults, not just children learning to read. And if adults do it, surely more kids will want to join in.
Santa Fe needs to find its one book and start a citywide read-a-thon.
As we all have been told more times than we can count, improving literacy is one of the chief goals of the Santa Fe Public Schools. Too many of our children do not read as well as they should in order to find success in school and later in life. Illiteracy is a problem for adults, as well. Numbers from the 2010 U.S. Census put 34 percent of the adult population in Santa Fe County as functionally illiterate. That means they read at a sixth grade or below level.
Joining together to celebrate reading would showcase the entertainment value of a good book and also demonstrate the worth of reading as a hobby for adults. Improving reading skills gives people hours of enjoyment and makes career advancement more likely. Adults who read raise children who read, which would improve literacy among school children.
In Philadelphia, there will be nearly 100 events — One Book, One Philadelphia started Jan. 22 and continues through March 18 — focusing on Orange’s award-winning novel. Orange already has visited to kick off discussions of his powerful book, set in the urban Native world of Oakland, Calif. He brings together 12 Native characters all headed for the Oakland Powwow for a story rich and complex enough to be a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist and national bestseller.
Participants read the book from October to December 2019 and then started the engagement period with a conversation with Orange last month. Events and activities are taking place at all 54 locations in the Free Library of Philadelphia system, as well as partner organizations.
Orange is not the only Santa Fe connection, either. We Are the Seeds, which puts on an indigenous art market each summer in the Santa Fe Railyard, is helping with programming for the One Book, One Philadelphia endeavor.
This coming together of a community to celebrate reading promotes literacy, showcases great authors and demonstrates for children the concept that, yes, adults read. There is more to do in the evening than stream the latest television show or play a video game. There are books to consume and conversations to have, with families sitting around the table discussing characters who exist in imagination but are larger than life.
We need a One Book, One Santa Fe, whether through our library system, backed by one of our many literary groups, supported by local book stores or promoted by nonprofits dedicated to literacy. We know The New Mexican would support the effort — as a newspaper, literacy means the world to us.
Philadelphia is reading as one. Santa Fe should find its own one book.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.