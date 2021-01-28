Archbishop John C. Wester is making it clear that everyone deserves dignity, compassion and respect — regardless of sexual orientation.
The leader of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe did so by joining other Roman Catholic Church leaders in signing a statement offering support for LGBTQ young people. In a church that has too often stigmatized homosexuality, this message is important.
It offers support to people as they are, but also signals to the bullies and boors of the world that it is wrong — a sin, even — to mistreat people based on their sexual orientation.
That’s important, because LGBTQ young people too often are bullied, whether in person or online. As Wester said in an interview with The New Mexican, “I know bullying is a huge problem. Young people in the LGBTQ community are more susceptible to it. The rate of suicide for them is higher than the national average. I thought it would be important to let them know that they have worth, they have value, that God loves them.”
Along with Wester, other Catholic church leaders signing the statement include Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, N.J.; Bishops John Stowe of Lexington, Ky.; Robert McElroy of San Diego; Steven Biegler of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Edward Weisenberger of Tucson, Ariz., as well as two retired auxiliary bishops, Thomas Gumbleton of Detroit and Dennis Madden of Baltimore. After it was issued, an auxiliary bishop, John Dolan of San Diego, also endorsed it.
The Tyler Clementi Foundation issued the document, titled, “God is on your side.” Clementi was a gay Rutgers University student who died by suicide in 2010 after being cyberbullied, caught on webcam kissing another man.
To the archbishop and others signing on, it’s important for “all people of goodwill” to assist and defend LGBTQ young people, just as they would do for anyone being persecuted. That follows the best example set by Jesus — who didn’t mind eating with ostracized tax collectors or associating with others marginalized by society.
The message of Jesus was simple: Love one another. He never mentioned loving only so-called “good” people.
So far, only a small group of Catholic leaders of the 441 active and retired U.S. bishops have signed the document, something Wester believes will change as more clerics learn about it. Endorsement from top Catholic leaders is encouraging, considering the church has had a deplorable record of anti-gay statements and shaming.
That is changing under Pope Francis, who famously said about gay people, “Who am I to judge?” and supports civil unions for homosexual couples — although he remains committed to marriage between one man and one woman. The pope’s statements are changing the tone of the Catholic Church on the issue of homosexuality.
Such understanding needs to trickle down to local parishes — including any in Northern New Mexico — anywhere priests are ignoring the pope, remaining openly critical of the church’s evolving approach on individual sexuality. A Sunday homily that promises hellfire for gay or transgender people can cancel compassionate words.
As leader of the archdiocese, Wester’s decision to sign this statement sets the right example for priests in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Now, he should do more to direct those under his authority to temper ugly words and welcome all believers to church.
Bullying is wrong, whether preached from the pulpit, conveyed in the classroom or delivered through social media. The bishops have it right in their statement: “Most of all, know that God created you, God loves you and God is on your side.”
