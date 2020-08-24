Wildfires during what should be the monsoon are hardly typical, but given the realities of hotter temperatures as the climate changes, blazes such as the Medio and Caja blazes burning outside of Santa Fe are going to be more common.
The Medio Fire is particularly threatening — thousands of acres are burning, some 200 personnel are fighting the blaze and only a small percentage has been contained. Apparently, one place the fire stopped was the site of a 2019 prescribed burn, showing the importance of removing fuel from the forest. We still don’t know what caused the fire. We do know such blazes are increasingly a fact of life in the West. Just witness what is happening in California, Arizona, Colorado and other states — the smoke is so heavy that satellite images are capturing it as a veil blanketing portions of the West.
Breathing the particulates caused by such fires is never healthy, but during a pandemic, people with asthma and other respiratory conditions are particularly at risk. Looking outside any window in Santa Fe, it’s clear air quality is being affected. Smoky air is just one more irritant and danger in an already tense summer.
Multiple fires in Colorado also are affecting air quality. Fires being set to burn back the Medio blaze are another factor. Officials fighting the fire say air quality in the region is going to affect public health for the at least the next few days.
Those with respiratory issues and who are sensitive to smoke are advised to take precautions, including staying indoors, keeping windows closed and avoiding outdoor activity.
For especially sensitive people, the Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition (santafefireshed.org) has a program that offers loans of HEPA filters. That helps people create a “clean” room in the home where the air is more pure.
Through the Forest Stewards Guild and the city of Santa Fe, the program offers filters that can mitigate the harm of wildfire smoke. There may be a waiting list, but for people who become ill when breathing smoke, these filters could prevent a condition from becoming worse.
Information about the program is on the website, as well as more details about what types of air purifiers will help clear wildfire smoke, how to set up a clean-air room and even how to build a do-it-yourself air purifier.
Health officials across the West have made it clear that smoke and COVID-19 are a dangerous combination. The particles irritate lungs and cause inflammation, all of which can make an individual more susceptible to lung infections, including COVID-19.
With smoke blotting the mountains and making Santa Fe appear to be a flatland city, it is obvious that people with breathing problems need to take care in the days ahead. The fires aren’t going to go quietly.
We put faith in firefighters working on controlling the blaze and hope damage is kept to a minimum. We look to the skies, asking for the monsoon to come, bringing drenching rain.
And we trust that the people of Santa Fe can navigate through the smoke, enduring yet another burden in this difficult 2020. One thing’s certain: We’re going to have to get used to it and begin preparing accordingly.
