The return of the iconic grizzly bear to the endangered species list is a victory for tribes and environmentalists of the West.
Abiding by a 2018 U.S. District Court order, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week restored federal protection to grizzlies in and around Yellowstone National Park. The court held that removal of the bears from the threatened list violated the Endangered Species Act. The Trump administration removed the protected status, but the initiative began in the Obama administration.
Removal from the endangered species list only would have affected some 700 bears in the Northern Rockies — parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Montana in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Another 1,500 or so in five regions outside of Yellowstone still remained on the threatened list.
Opponents of delisting grizzles successfully argued that taking the bears off the endangered species list could cause their numbers to plunge. Because grizzlies reproduce slowly, any loss of population would be difficult to make up.
With state control in view, licensed trophy hunts already were being scheduled for Yellowstone. Ranchers had complained the bears are a danger to cattle. Climate change and the expansion of humans into grizzly territory created other threats to the species, which once numbered more than 50,000 strong. The federal judge ruled that federal wildlife managers failed to apply the best science and consider the numerous threats to the animals.
Management of the grizzly bear is the age-old Western story, one played out over and over in our country’s history. The forces of progress — with ranchers and hunters wanting their shot at the pesky critters — pitted against nature and her supporters.
The decision isn’t necessarily final. The Trump administration is appealing the federal judge’s ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Additionally, Congress could step in. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called the restoration of protections for the bear the “result of excessive litigation pursued by radical environmentalists intent on destroying our Western way of life.” She is introducing legislation that would delist the bear by an act of Congress, moving grizzly management back to the states.
Fortunately, she is but one voice in Congress.
We prefer the approach taken by Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. His Tribal Heritage and Grizzly Bear Protection Act would permanently protect the creatures — both for ecological and cultural value — and give Native tribes a role in conserving and managing the species.
This approach respects the grizzly for what it contributes to the ecology of the West while also valuing the people who have lived with the animals the longest.
When Cheney talks about the “Western” way of life, she ignores the original inhabitants of the region, the tribes who lived alongside grizzlies long before a cow grazed in a Wyoming or Montana pasture.
Her “Western” way of life is a but a blip in the story of the West.
The grizzly bear deserves its comeback. And continued protection from those who would kill it for profit or pleasure.