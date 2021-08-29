Welcoming refugees is a well-known act of human kindness — and for Christians and Jews, one of the more important tenets of their religions.
From Exodus 23:9: “Do not oppress a foreigner; you yourselves know how it feels to be foreigners, because you were foreigners in Egypt.” From Leviticus 19:34: “The foreigners residing among you must be treated as native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.”
In the New Testament, Jesus broadens the instructions, reminding his followers to welcome strangers. In Matthew 25:35, he said: “I was a stranger and you invited me in.”
Kindness isn’t tied to a particular faith or religion, of course. New Mexicans, whatever their beliefs, can be proud today.
Our state is one of a number stepping up to welcome the stranger and the foreigner. Refugees from Afghanistan, a country torn apart by ill-considered U.S. foreign policy, are being placed here. They deserve our assistance and our support.
For now, some refugees coming to New Mexico will be housed at the Doña Ana Range Complex, part of Fort Bliss, Texas, but located in Doña Ana and Otero counties. Other refugees will be sent to Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo. New Mexico is doing its part.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state leaders correctly let President Joe Biden know New Mexico would welcome people displaced by the war.
The United States, after all, helped create the refugee situation by remaining in Afghanistan long after the original mission to chase down al-Qaida was over. Our country owes Afghans safe haven now that the Taliban has taken over.
It is embarrassing to hear one of our members of Congress, 2nd District Rep. Yvette Herrell, call resettling refugees “shameful and irresponsible.”
Her reaction to Lujan Grisham’s willingness to host refugees demonstrates the gap that exists too often between those professing Christian ideals and their actions. In a statement, Herrell said: “Governor Lujan Grisham, not content with throwing our southern border open to illegal immigration and criminal cartels, has asked Joe Biden to fly thousands of foreign nationals into New Mexico without the consent or consultation of our families, communities, and local governments.
“While we should honor promises to help those who worked with our Armed Forces in Afghanistan, to jump directly to the resettlement of countless unvetted Afghan nationals in New Mexico while thousands of Americans remain trapped behind Taliban lines is shameful and irresponsible,” she continued.
What would be shameful is this: Refusing to help those who have helped us, including the tens of thousands of women and girls who believed their lives would be improved because the United States came to Afghanistan.
Few specifics are available now, but we know that as more information is available, New Mexicans will find out how they can help.
Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains will be a primary provider of refugee resettlement services in New Mexico and stands ready to assist with language skills, housing and employment. Already, on the organization’s website, workers say they can accept gently used laptops and smartphones. Money, of course, always is a welcome donation — because dollars can be turned into whatever the refugees need to be settled. (To find out more, visit lfsrm.org).
More will be known in the days ahead about how best to help the men, women and children resettling here to feel comfortable and safe. Let’s be prepared to play a role.
By all means, welcome them. But they must be fully vetted first. And let’s face it, with all the chaos in Kabul, I highly doubt many have been vetted…. It is going to take time. It ‘s going to be a long slow process. But a necessary one. We have to be strict and methodical in vetting these people. Our national security depends on it. But once they have been cleared, we must embrace them and help them to assimilate to the American way of life. And one day, they will become proud Americans themselves.
