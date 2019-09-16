Bosses, don’t be surprised if workers who showed up Monday morning came in exhausted. The past weekend in Santa Fe — even if a person got to only a few events — was enough to tire out even the most energetic among us. In fact, so much was happening that a few things likely got neglected.
It’s time to come up with a way that a group or individual planning an event can call up a master calendar online and see what else is going on a particular day — and maybe, at least occasionally, find an alternative date.
Just think about Saturday, when Santa Fe Public Schools had its well attended and enthusiastic Back to School Bash at Franklin E. Miles Park. Several blocks away, at Ragle Park, the Santa Fe Indian Center was hosting the annual American Indian Community Day with dancing, music, food, art projects and other fun. It’s a popular gathering, with one of the sponsors — wait for it — Native American Student Services with Santa Fe Public Schools.
Across town at the old Sanbusco Market Center, the New Mexico School for the Arts was conducting its public open house so the people of New Mexico could see their new high school. The public charter high school opened just a few weeks ago in its permanent home, and the tour was designed to display the new space, showcase students and offer a glimpse of what is possible for the future. Dormitories, for example, still need to be built, but in all, the high school’s move to the Railyard means it can expand and offer opportunities to more students.
Those were just a few things going on, too. Santa Fe Opera was selling props from recent shows, drawing people who stood in line before the joint opened up. That’s because folks were preparing for Halloween, but also looking for props to improve their outfits for the 12th annual Renaissance Faire, which took place Saturday and Sunday. It happens every fall at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, drawing out the creativity of festivalgoers.
Another Saturday event worth taking in, the 2019 Theatre Walk, likely felt the effects of the many events taking place over the weekend. Organizers said they had a lighter crowd than usual for the walk in the fledgling midtown theater district off Rufina Street. The walk, in its third year, offered the opportunity to sample performances and become more familiar with various playhouses in the area. Some 24 companies in 12 venues participated. Organizers with Theatre Santa Fe said they might look for a less busy weekend — and that’s where a common calendar could help.
Or, you could have stopped by the Santa Fe Place mall on Saturday to learn more about driving an electric car. That was happening, too. On Sunday, there was Santa Fe Thunder — a half-marathon, lightning 5K and fitness walk. And all of this, of course, is on top of high school sports, youth games, shopping, yard work and all the other business of life that takes place on weekends.
What this means is that Santa Fe doesn’t slow down in the fall after summer’s fast-paced tourist season — and that’s a good thing. Still, that’s no reason not to spread the activities around. Until that happens, rest up.
On Friday, Sept. 20, young people around the nation and here in Santa Fe will be participating in a Youth Climate Strike (starting 11:30 a.m. at the Roundhouse). On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Toss No Mas Fall Cleanup starts at 7 a.m. with registration until 9 a.m. at 1142 Siler Road. This is the perfect opportunity for people to pick up trash, pull weeds and otherwise get our city sparkling. Along with the cleanup, there’s a Trash Amnesty Day for households at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station. After all that activity, Community Day on Museum Hill, Sunday, Sept. 22, will be the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy Native dances, storytelling and other fun family activities. All free.
Whew, it looks like next weekend could be another busy one. Rest up, everyone.