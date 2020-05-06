To wear or not to wear? That is the question of the day, especially concerning the ubiquitous face masks that have become the latest accessory in this age of pandemic.
What seems basic advice — cover your nose and mouth to slow the spread of germs — has become another point of contention in our fractious society.
A few months ago, experts told folks in the United States that face masks should be reserved for health care workers only as they geared up to fight COVID-19. That advice changed, especially as scientists concluded that asymptomatic carriers could spread the disease unknowingly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends people use “simple cloth face coverings.”
As the saying goes, my mask protects you ; your mask protects me .
We wear masks for other people, not for ourselves. And that protection works best when almost all people wear masks, which is why some countries, states or cities have made the wearing of masks mandatory.
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking that employers require their workers to wear masks in certain types of businesses — including food operations, thankfully. No more driving to the pickup window to see workers without their faces covered handling our suppers.
However, the governor has declined to issue an order requiring individuals to wear masks as they go about their business. Considering what has happened in other states, that’s just as well.
A security guard in Michigan was shot and killed by customers outraged over the store’s mandatory mask policy. In Oklahoma, the city of Stillwater’s emergency proclamation requiring face coverings prompted so much outrage that city leaders reversed themselves, encouraging but not requiring masks. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had included a face-covering mandate in his state’s reopening plan but changed his mind. He realized people would not listen.
A New York Times story on the phenomenon of mask-wearing — or not — states, “As the nation edges away from lockdown and people once again share public spaces in the middle of a pandemic, wearing a face mask — or refusing to — has become a flash point in a moment when civic rules are being rewritten, seemingly on the fly.”
Yes, even slowing the spread of germs is a sign of our divided country.
The point is made most starkly in the loud protests by a small minority demanding that businesses be reopened. The screaming people, no masks for most, have been photographed shouting at security guards and police officers — invading personal spaces and spreading germs.
It’s the ultimate toddler tantrum — “You’re not the boss of me.” — that, sadly, could make many people sick.
What this pandemic is underscoring is the great divide in our nation that exists between people willing to act for the common good and those who believe their individual choices are all that matters.
When an infection is raging, of course we need to help each other. Even if it means wearing a face mask when it’s warm outside. That can be done — we trust — without a government mandate. However, that’s up to us.
We do encourage businesses to ask customers to wear masks — their employees deserve protection — and hope individuals pressure each other to wear protective gear. Peer pressure has helped change attitudes toward a number of initially controversial public health initiatives, everything from buckling up to stopping smoking. Of course, setting examples would be easier if top leaders, including President Donald Trump at a mask-making factory or Vice President Mike Pence at a medical clinic, cover their faces to demonstrate best practices.
Masks shouldn’t be a flash point. Wearing masks should be a sign that we are fighting this pandemic together, looking out for one another behind our masks. That’s the New Mexico way.
