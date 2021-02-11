Sending thousands of valentines to health care workers is a gesture showing support and love for the front-line heroes who have been risking their lives since the pandemic began.
That happened in Santa Fe this week in advance of Valentine’s Day, with some 3,000 cards delivered to the 2,300 workers at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Two Santa Fe women, Karen Koch and Cissie Ludlow, organized the effort. It was heartwarming to see such an outpouring of love.
Now, to show even greater support, people need to up their mask game.
We know now that, yes, wearing a face mask reduces the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Even more, we understand that wearing a better-fitting mask further reduces the transmission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people — if they don’t have tighter-fitting KN95 masks — to wear two masks. N95 masks, or respirators as they are called, still need to be reserved for health care workers most at risk.
But armed with knowledge, every man, woman and child in the United States can slow the spread of this deadly disease.
The latest research — the study was released Wednesday — shows the right masks can reduce coronavirus transmission by some 95 percent. This happens when both the infected person and someone who is not infected are wearing masks. For this to work, everyone needs to wear a mask.
The advice is simple. Americans should wear a mask that better fits the face, one with two or more layers. With new, more contagious variants of the virus around, this advice is more important than ever.
Joe Biden is encouraging all Americans to mask up — setting the first 100 days of his presidency as the time for all patriots to don masks. Some 14 states and the District of Columbia have universal mask mandates. That includes New Mexico. Masks are now mandatory on federal property and on domestic and international transportation, all good moves by the president.
But mandates can be ignored. We see mask-deniers in person and on television, even on the floor of the U.S. Senate or at our own Capitol in Santa Fe. The latest research refutes these mask-deniers and should encourage the rest of us to step it up. Wearing masks — given that New Mexico is opening up more as cases decline — is more important than ever. The key to stopping transmission is to stop air from leaking around the edges of masks. Still, CDC researcher Dr. John Brooks emphasized, “Any mask is better than none.”
He’s the lead author of the new CDC study that shows how better masks will decrease coronavirus transmission: “There are substantial and compelling data that wearing a mask reduces spread, and in communities that adopt mask wearing, new infections go down.”
Now, we can improve that protection.
One option is wearing a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask. Or, mask wearers can tighten the surgical mask fit by knotting the ear loops together and then folding extra fabric at the mask’s edge, tucking it in for a tighter seal. There are mask fitters, too, a frame that goes over a mask and contours it to the face. Alternatively, people can wear a sleeve of nylon material around the neck and pull it up over a cloth or surgical mask.
Increased mask wearing as the vaccine rollout continues can buy us time. It will greatly reduce the spread and ensure new COVID-19 cases do not overrun our hardworking health care workers. These people have spent nearly a year of this pandemic — risking their health and lives — fighting to protect our community. Now, the rest of us can do more to directly support their efforts. Wear tight-fitting masks, stay distanced — continue all the smart public health strategies. Science is on our side.
