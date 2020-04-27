The stars have seemed brighter in recent weeks. Perhaps it is because stay-at-home precautions have cut down on transportation emissions. Perhaps it is because we are not driving to visit family, eat at restaurants or attend movie theaters and instead are standing outside our own front doors, looking at the night sky.
Most Northern New Mexicans are blessed with a clear view of the stars. Light pollution in more urban areas prevents most Americans from seeing anything but the moon and the very brightest planets in the night sky. They never see the North Star, or even the Big Dipper.
During the next few evenings, you can see the moon and the planet Venus dancing around each other in the eastern evening sky. But you can see much more. The crescent moon isn’t far from the brightest stars in the constellation Gemini: Castor and Pollux.
The Big Dipper is high in the northern sky. Follow its two pointer stars — the spout — that seem to be pouring out the North Star. In the opposite direction, look past the curved handle of the dipper to some of the brightest stars in the sky; make an “arc to Arcturus, speed on to Spica.”
With a map and a pair of binoculars, you can see galaxies beyond our own. Dig out a paper star chart or download an app on your smart phone.
But even in New Mexico, the stars are dimming. Because of increasing light pollution, the Milky Way, fainter constellations, star clusters and even comets are harder to see. This trend doesn’t have to continue. Ordinary citizens can do their part to preserve our view of the stars.
Start by looking at the lighting around your own house. Do you have a porch light that glares, a yard light that shines onto your neighbor’s property? Then you are not only dimming your own view of the night sky, but also harming your neighbors’ view of the stars.
Light should be used to make neighborhoods safer, by illuminating entrances and pathways. Wasted light helps nobody.
The International Dark Sky Association, at darksky.org, publishes a home-lighting checklist:
• Does the light serve a clear and necessary purpose? In other words, does it contribute to safe way-finding?
• Does the light fall only where it is needed? Shields can be used to keep light from falling onto others’ property or shining up into the sky.
• Is the amount of light appropriate for the intended task? Too much light can blind you from seeing what is happening nearby in the dark.
• Is the light connected to active controls? Can you turn it off when it isn’t needed? Motion sensors are a good option.
• Is the lighting source warm in color? Light at night that has a preponderance of blue wave lengths can unbalance the human body’s daily rhythms, possibly increasing risks of diabetes, cancer, obesity and heart disease. It can compromise night-time vision in an aging person’s eyes. It harms wildlife.
Enjoy the stars these next few clear nights. And please do your part to curb light pollution.
