The magic of Christmas, when the holiday is over, often goes straight into the trash.
Wrapping paper, packaging, ribbons, burned-out lights, tinsel and farolito sacks — the glitter and glitz that make the holiday sparkle — are of little use come January. They are discarded, thrown away, tossed, like so much else in our disposable society.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
Christmas can keep its magic and beauty without generating tons of trash. All it takes is a little planning on the part of the humans who celebrate.
Reducing trash starts with the whole notion of what Christmas is about. For Christians, it is about the birth of a baby boy in a manger who will grow up to become savior of the world.
For both believers and nonbelievers, though, Christmas can be a holiday that celebrates family and togetherness, with a heavy emphasis on gift giving and decorating.
It’s less about the return of light to our dark world and more about fulfilling every wish and fantasy.
Don’t get us wrong. Who doesn’t love a gift, especially one given with thought and love? But gifts don’t have to be extra expensive, packed in layers of packing and shipped from faraway warehouses.
They don’t have to come from catalogs, either. In fact, if too many catalogs are clogging the mailbox, try this trick. On the back of many, there’s a number to call to cancel the catalog. You’ll likely be on hold for a while, but it’s a perfect activity while cleaning out email or washing dishes (put the phone on speaker).
With problems in the supply chain still lingering — what you want might not be available — this Christmas is the perfect time to shop locally. Buying in a store owned by a neighbor or from a local artist reduces waste, something that will make all who celebrate grateful.
When wrapping presents, rather than splurge on fancy (and nonrecyclable paper) there’s the option of using plain brown paper — decorate it as a family activity — or one of our favorites, the Sunday comics.
The goal is always to reduce what has to be tossed. With paper that can be recycled, or used to light a cozy fire, the trash will be lighter Christmas Day.
We already know that cut Christmas trees are recycled after Christmas. The city of Santa Fe designates central collection points and turns them into mulch — that’s definitely extending their usefulness beyond beauty. That’s comforting for people who still want live trees without as much waste.
That’s not all that can be recycled, though. Turns out, city and county residents also can recycle burned-out Christmas lights.
Don’t put them in the recycling bin. Drop old lights off at the electronic waste station at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Center, 2600 Buckman Road. County transfer stations also accept lights, according to the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency website.
Reducing Christmas waste starts with planning — shopping locally, decreasing packaging, and attempting to recycle or reuse instead of sending it all to the landfill. Do that, and enjoy Christmas Day — one with fewer trips to take out the trash.
