Before the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 made its entrance into our world, many of us likely did not pay enough attention to stopping the transmission of germs.
Sure, we all know to wash our hands frequently. People pack hand sanitizer in their purses or cars. Disinfectant wipes are available in many stores so shoppers can wipe their hands and clean surfaces. But as with most things, there is a right way — a best practices, if you will — in hand washing.
Wet hands with clean, running water. Work soap into a lather by rubbing hands together briskly. Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds and then rinse hands, again using clean, running water. Dry hands well.
And then, repeat. Not just after bathroom breaks, but wash hands before preparing food, after blowing your nose, before eating, and after coughing and sneezing. People should wash hands before and after treating wounds or caring for a sick person or before inserting or removing contact lenses. The Mayo Clinic website also recommends that people wash hands after touching an animal, changing a diaper, handling garbage and even handling pet food or treats.
With all that hand washing, keep lotion near by. Your hands will get a get a workout.
Soap and water works better than hand sanitizer, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But if soap and water aren’t close to hand, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol. Read the label to be sure.
Hand-washing is so important to saving lives that the CDC actually has a campaign — Life is Better With Clean Hands — to promote the practice.
Here’s what more handwashing can do: Reduce the number of young sick children, decrease the number of people made ill because of diarrhea, lower absenteeism because of gastrointestinal illness in schoolchildren, and cut down respiratory illnesses such as colds in the general population.
Every year, Oct. 15 is celebrated as Global Handwashing Day — and considering how many people in the world lack access to clean, running water, hand washing can be quite a commitment.
The CDC estimates that some 2.5 billion people in the developing world lack access to adequate sanitation. Right here in the United States, both rural and urban areas can lack clean, running water. In too many places, washing hands is not as automatic as turning on the faucet.
That’s why those of us who live in areas where handwashing is as easy as turning the faucet need to make a greater effort to reduce the spread of germs — in addition to keeping our hands clean, we also should try and stop touching our eyes and nose as frequently so as to slow down the spread of germs. It's smart to change such habits not simply because of COVID-19, although that’s an immediate worry.
Let’s wash our hands because in doing so, people will stay healthier and help the those around us avoid illness. It slows the spread of germs and prevent illness. Washing hands saves lives.
