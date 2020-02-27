It is hardly controversial that the city of Santa Fe is willing to pay more to attract both experienced police officers and beginning cadets.
No wonder new City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill approved hiring bonuses for experienced cops and boosted the starting pay for cadets without waiting for a vote of the City Council. She knew raises likely would be approved unanimously and wanted to move fast to step up recruitment efforts.
Trouble is, the council is charged with weighing in on big-ticket items, even if the financial impact can be handled within the current budget. What’s more, the salary proposals never made it to the point of public discussion, instead happening behind closed doors in executive session.
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler believes a vote was necessary before raises were awarded; The New Mexican obtained her emails about the issue earlier this week.
We don’t disagree that a vote, rather than unilateral action by the manager, is preferable. But we have other questions. We wonder why the discussions about pay incentives didn’t happen in public in the first place, even if the potential raises are part of future negotiations with the police union.
After all, there’s nothing that says the council, Mayor Alan Webber and top employees can’t discuss negotiations privately, then take the conversation before the public. If there is no move to go public, councilors should force the issue.
Object to sessions that exclude the public — and do so publicly. If necessary, walk out of executive session or, at the least, request in public that the discussions be repeated where citizens can hear.
We don’t disagree that increasing the base hourly wage of police cadets from $19.11 to $21 is a welcome move. Offering hiring bonuses to experienced officers also makes sense. The Santa Fe Police Department needs to fill empty positions. Financial incentives should help the city move closer to realizing that goal.
Still, such moves should have the City Council’s stamp of approval through an on-the-record vote after a public discussion. That’s true even when there are implications for future police union negotiations.
To be clear, though, LaPan Hill’s move on police pay — tacitly endorsed by councilors — is hardly comparable to a previous controversial administrative pay raise. Former City Manager Brian Snyder approved some $400,000 in temporary pay raises without council approval, eventually losing his position as a result. That was a move by senior city staff, done without council input and on the eve of a new mayor taking office — and, under city policy, it required council approval.
Right now, the city attorney and human resources staffers are researching the latest raise-by-manager. Santa Fe’s operating structure is different today — with a full-time mayor, something not in place when Snyder gave the previous raises. The working relationship among staff, council and mayor is still being figured out under the new system, but Vigil Coppler’s questions about the raises should help make it clearer exactly who can do what and when.
However, deciding who gets to say yes to more money is but one aspect of the situation — before raises are approved, keep the public informed. That’s transparency.
