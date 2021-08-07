Local control is considered by many to be the end-all and be-all, a belief that government closest to the people governs best.
That is, unless a local school board or government is enacting a policy with which the state disagrees. Look at what is happening with COVID-19 policies across the country.
GOP governors in Florida, Texas, Arkansas and elsewhere don’t mind stripping local control from cities or school boards.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott used an executive order to forbid vaccine and mask mandates in his state, even as cases of COVID-19 are increasing.
His order bans government entities from requiring masks or vaccine passports for employees and doesn’t let private businesses mandate masks or vaccines for customers. That’s another contradiction, since the GOP says it believes government should not tell private business owners what to do.
In New Mexico, the situation is turned around.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Public Education Department has suspended the school board of Floyd Municipal Schools in the small town in Roosevelt County about 20 minutes from Portales — its members refused to allow Superintendent Damon Terry to put in place the state-mandated COVID-19 rules for students. Oddly, the school board also didn’t want to finish improving air filtration for its schools.
The board then suspended Terry for refusing to go along. He has been reinstated by the education department. A lawsuit, naturally, is pending to determine whether the agency overstepped.
Here is what New Mexico Republicans have to say about a Democratic governor using executive powers:
“Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her outgoing education secretary have just confirmed what many New Mexicans already know — the Public Education Department does not have our children’s best interest in mind,” said Sen. David Gallegos of Eunice, who serves on that town’s school board. “The Floyd School Board did exactly what they were elected to do. They represented the best interests of the children in their district. This gross violation of local authority is disrespectful to the students and families of Floyd, and may even be a violation of New Mexico law.”
State Rep. Rebecca Dow offered this: “One size NEVER fits all! This is a perfect example of why local decision-making is the only way to move New Mexico education forward.”
Dow, who wants to be the GOP candidate for governor running against Lujan Grisham in 2022, went on to add, “School boards are elected by local voters. They are close to the community and are accountable to parents for their actions.”
State party Chairman Steve Pearce said this: “This is another tactic by the state to instill fear [in] school boards across New Mexico.”
But that’s not what Republicans said about education under GOP Gov. Susana Martinez, who for eight years was absolutely happy to tell districts what to do — everything from grading individual schools, to how to conduct teacher evaluations, to sending flyers attacking local superintendents who had the temerity to disagree with her. Local control? What local control?
No one berating Lujan Grisham is criticizing Abbott or Florida’s Ron DeSantis for stripping local governments and school districts of their decision-making ability.
Then there’s Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, who is co-sponsoring legislation to strip federal funds from universities that mandate vaccinations — a law that would take dollars from both the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University, eliminating local control and harming schools Herrell should be helping.
That’s not just the state interfering in local matters. Herrell’s legislation brings in the long arm of the federal government. It’s not going to pass, but that she believes such a mandate is a good idea raises serious questions about her judgment.
However, a governor pushing to keep children safe and halt the spread of COVID-19? Republicans say she must be stopped. Evidently, when it comes to mandates from on high, it all depends on who is laying down the law.
(1) comment
New Mex loves local control when it supports leftist causes.
