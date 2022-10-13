Walking and rolling to school have received a boost this week — let’s keep it going.

When children can walk, skate or ride bikes to school, they’re healthier and so is the community. That’s because every child on foot or wheels — and not in a car or truck — means they are exercising and becoming more fit and active.

All week long, various schools have participated in National Walk & Roll to School Day — which will conclude Friday with students from Chaparral Elementary School walking from the Ragle Park gazebo.

