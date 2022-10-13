Walking and rolling to school have received a boost this week — let’s keep it going.
When children can walk, skate or ride bikes to school, they’re healthier and so is the community. That’s because every child on foot or wheels — and not in a car or truck — means they are exercising and becoming more fit and active.
All week long, various schools have participated in National Walk & Roll to School Day — which will conclude Friday with students from Chaparral Elementary School walking from the Ragle Park gazebo.
The Santa Fe Conservation Trust has been taking students from Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park to El Camino Real Academy to ensure they arrive safe and sound. Some 30 children showed up Wednesday to make the walk, one of several events taking place this week to celebrate the Walk & Roll week.
The group is running the program through a federally funded contract with the city, assisted by staff of the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization, Santa Fe Public Schools and other partners. Instead of ABCs, the initiative focuses on Es — education, encouragement, enforcement and engineering, with an additional emphasis on equity and evaluation.
El Camino Real is one of five schools — a sixth joined for the week — currently participating in the Conservation Trust’s Safe Routes to School initiative. It aims to boost school attendance while at the same time improving the lives of students and school neighbors.
The benefits extend past kids' health.
It’s more pleasant to live next door to a school when vehicle traffic isn’t so busy before and after school hours. For parents, there is comfort in knowing your child can walk in a group, safely. There will be savings on gasoline, too, since parents don’t have to drive. And if it's not possible to meet at the starting point, there are drop-off points along the route so kids can join where it's convenient.
So much good is possible from this kind of initiative. Walking with an adult helps the children avoid bullying. There is the opportunity to see friends, something kids enjoy, and a nice transition in and out of the school day. Walking with friends also can ensure kids have better attendance — and as research and common sense have demonstrated, showing up every day for school helps children succeed.
The Conservation Trust wants to make the program daily, not weekly, and toward that end is recruiting teachers as volunteers to walk with children. They would be paid a stipend. There's an action plan for expansion, with an emphasis not just on getting to and from school, but on teaching children about bicycle and pedestrian safety.
One effort focuses on getting children bicycles so they have the opportunity to participate and, perhaps, become lifelong bike riders. One of the lessons even teaches children to fix a flat.
The initiative also can help identify obstacles to walking — whether a lack of passable trails or excess vehicle traffic along the way. The idea is to build participation each year until children across the city are walking or riding to school. There's been an emphasis on including children who might have less access to the outdoors, with Nina Otero Community School and El Camino Real Academy early and enthusiastic participants.
If enough teachers aren’t available, we hope community volunteers will be invited to step up. This is a program worthy of support and expansion.