The power grid that keeps the U.S. up and running is under attack — and not just from snipers bearing arms. Myriad natural disasters, distant hackers bent on disruption and plain old age all are factors that make the grid vulnerable to failure.

Last week, unknown assailants shot up two electricity substations in North Carolina. The attack left more than 40,000 customers without power for several days. Schools had to close. Disaster shelters opened. Hospitals and senior care facilities struggled to operate. Governments put curfews in place.

The crime remains unsolved, but that it happened at all shows the nation how vulnerable critical infrastructure can be. In the case of the North Carolina substations, the shooter or shooters knew where to cause maximum damage. This was no yahoo out to take potshots at a transformer. Restoring power took days.

Popular in the Community