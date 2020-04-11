Photos from the Wisconsin primary election last week — mask-wearing voters standing in long lines — offer a cautionary tale about what we do not want for New Mexico elections.
Voting during a pandemic must be handled differently; otherwise, citizens will be disenfranchised. To fail to acknowledge this reality puts the health and safety of citizens at risk.
New Mexico GOP Chairman Steve Pearce actually said about voting that, “Well, if you have bothered to go to the Walmart or the supermarket during these times, I suspect that the crowd there is just as dense as it would be at any single polling place.”
People should not have to balance the risk to their health with their right to vote. And we can run elections differently during a pandemic where people are being asked to remain apart. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious — elderly people and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes are more at risk.
Currently, county clerks are asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to allow voting by mail as early as the June 2 primary, and justices will hear arguments this week. The vast majority of clerks — and we believe them — say they can send out ballots to all registered voters, open voting convenience centers where necessary, and run a primary election that keeps voters and poll workers safe from infection.
If justices do not believe existing law allows voting by mail, however, the Legislature needs to pass laws to enable that possibility before the general election. Just how the Legislature can gather, considering that large groups are discouraged right now, is the question.
Can the Legislature meet in virtual session, simply to consider elections? Even Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s lawyers do not believe current rules allow that. However, when the Legislature does meet to repair budget shortfalls caused by declines in the price of oil and the pandemic’s economic effects, one piece of legislation it needs to pass quickly is a law that would permit virtual legislative sessions when necessary.
Flexibility for the future is essential. Because this pandemic has shown us that New Mexico’s governing institutions are not nimble enough in crisis.
Even without changes in the law, the primary can be conducted safely. Voters can be encouraged to request absentee ballots — they still would vote by mail, but ballots would not arrive automatically. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and county clerks would prefer ballots just go out without having to be requested. There’s also the possibility of postponing the primary to ensure people don’t have to worry about infection while they vote. The governor’s lawyers also argue that the Supreme Court could allow the mailing of ballots to all registered voters, while keeping polling places open.
There are a number of solutions to running a smooth and infection-free primary election. We have faith that the justices will fashion a solution that supports both access to voting and protects the health of citizens using existing law.
What should not happen in this primary is what happened in Wisconsin — long lines, an absence of social distancing and too few polling places. After all, you can’t run an election without poll workers, many of whom are elderly and more at risk from the coronavirus. (Another lesson from the pandemic is that younger people need to step up and assume more civic responsibilities, including working the polls.)
The primary is but one concern; New Mexico must prepare for the general election, too. It remains unclear whether the new coronavirus will be gone by fall, whether a second wave will show up or whether county clerks will have enough poll workers to have in-person voting centers.
New Mexico — and the nation — must operate elections that allow as many citizens as possible to vote in one of the most important elections of our lives. All of that, with no one risking health or well-being. Our Legislature might need to pass laws to establish voting by mail for the general election.
In Wisconsin, the Democratic governor tried to postpone the primary. That move was fought by Republicans through the courts. The Wisconsin Supreme Court disallowed a postponement of the election, and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to extend the absentee-voting deadline.
This foreshadows the wider battle to come over voting in the November election. Republicans want in-person voting, no matter the risks. Democrats want a nationwide vote-by-mail system up and running for the general election.
Voting by mail, properly secured as it is in Colorado, is the way forward. Everyone can vote who wants to cast a ballot without risk to life or limb. As a result, the true choice of the people emerges — which is the point of an election, after all.
