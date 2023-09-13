U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah won't be seeking reelection.
His decision to stick to one term is refreshing, considering the increasing age of the nation's leaders. Romney is a youthful-looking 76 but said another six years would put him in his mid-80s. In the vernacular of someone much younger, he didn't want to go there.
Good for him.
Romney, unfortunately is an outlier in this, the age of the geriatric American leader. And we're not talking just about the two most likely candidates for president, incumbent Joe Biden and potential GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump. Both are far past the senior discount. Biden is turning 81 in November; Trump is 77.
The graying ruling class of American politics is something that should be considered in the next election and those that follow. It's not just the disheartening optics of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freezing up while speaking, or the sad sight of Sen. Diane Feinstein of California struggling to do her job. The unmistakable disconnect between Baby Boomers and beyond who operate the levers of power and those who must make sense of the future — looking at you, Generation Z — is significant.
It's hardly limited to the executive branch. The median age in the current U.S. Senate is 65.3 years, up from 64.8 years in the 117th Congress of 2021-22. The House is slightly better, with the median age now 57.9 years, down from 58.9 in the 117th Congress. But both chambers are populated by elderly power brokers (Maxine Waters, Steny Hoyer, Jim Clyburn).
Then there's the Senate, with McConnell at 81, Feinstein at 90, Iowa's Charles Grassley at 89, Vermont's Bernie Sanders at 82.
The judicial branch? Better — by a little. Justice Clarence Thomas is 75; Justice Samuel Alito 73; Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 69.
Politics, in many ways, is a game of self-selection. Candidates decide to run and once in office, seldom want to leave. For a president, there are term limits. There are none in the U.S. Senate or House. Supreme Court justices either retire or die.
Meanwhile, the country's median age is around 38.9, according to 2022 census figures. It's only fair that more of the leadership reflects those concerns, not just by listening but from lived experience.
That won't happen without a push. Voters — and political donors — will have to institute their own term limits by paying attention and letting politicians who are overstaying their welcome know that it's time to leave. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for example, has announced she is running for reelection at 83.
There's some good news. Feinstein, finally, will not be running again in 2024 and will give up her slot as not just the oldest member of the Senate, but of Congress. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, both Democrats, also have announced their retirement. Stabenow is practically a spring chicken at 73, while Cardin turns 80 in October. Good for them.
And good for Romney, who said in his announcement Wednesday: "I've spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones who need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."
That may not be happening at the presidential level in 2024, but here's to a younger Senate and House after next year's elections. Those young leaders can press the issues that matter — climate change, dealing with the deficit, providing a more stable safety net and — we can dream — turning our national priorities toward the health and welfare of the people.