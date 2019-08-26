Sen. Richard Martinez, the Democrat from Española facing a charge of aggravated DWI and reckless driving, is not going to resign his seat in the state Senate. What’s more, Martinez plans to run for reelection.
That puts his fate in the hands of voters.
However, unless a strong Democratic primary opponent emerges, Martinez likely will be reelected easily. Senate District 5 is overwhelmingly Democratic. Without a challenger, voters lack the opportunity to send a message to politicians that drinking and driving is unacceptable, especially when the person caught appears on video trying to wiggle his way out of the arrest. Not only did Martinez ask police, “Are you serious?” when informed he was being arrested, the senator declined a breath test after rear-ending another vehicle on June 28.
Since then, we have not seen Martinez make a sincere apology. It’s one thing to make a mistake. It’s another to refuse to acknowledge the error. Martinez is failing on all counts. Yet Martinez likely will cruise to reelection. That’s embarrassing for New Mexico.
Democratic leaders, from the governor on down to Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, need to speak more strongly about Martinez’s future in the Legislature. He is a powerful lawmaker, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Martinez helps write the laws that deal with crime and punishment. He must be stripped of that assignment, and Senate leaders should make that clear now.
Further, it’s taking entirely too long to hear the case, as one judge after another steps aside or is recused by attorneys. Stop the delay. Find a retired judge from another area of the state without a conflict, and let Martinez have his day in court. Voters deserve to know their senator’s fate before the June 2020 primary. Justice delayed, as we often see, is justice denied.
This is not just a problem for Democrats, either. Republicans need to step up. The mayor of Española — Javier Sánchez — won his race handily despite being a Republican. Perhaps he could run for the state Senate, taking his successful campaign to a wider audience. Or, as a successful GOP leader, he could recruit someone to carry the torch. Citizens win when both parties field candidates, even if the sitting senator hasn’t been accused of driving drunk.
Meanwhile, Democrats need to find a primary opponent. State Rep. Susan Herrera, who many thought might take on Martinez, evidently has decided against the race. While she would have been a strong candidate, surely there are other possibilities — business owners, scientists or educators not currently involved in politics but with broad connections in the Española Valley. Heck, perhaps one of the 10 or so candidates for the 3rd Congressional District could run for state Senate instead.
Supporters of reproductive rights have special reason to oust Martinez, even without the DWI charge. He is one of the eight conservative Democratic senators who voted against legislation to decriminalize abortion in New Mexico. If voters want a different outcome, they need to elect different politicians.
For now, District 5 is stuck with Richard Martinez. It’s up to the people of that district to demand better.