This election season, voters are being warned to know their rights when they go to the polls. That’s because not everyone in political life wants all eligible voters to have their say.

In New Mexico, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas went so far last week as to issue an advisory spelling out the rights of voters — and their recourse should anyone try to interfere with the vote.

While New Mexico, thankfully, has not been a hotbed of attempted voter suppression as has occurred elsewhere, citizens armed with facts can prevent even a smidgen of election interference at the polls. This advisory is timed well, since early voting is underway.

