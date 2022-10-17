This election season, voters are being warned to know their rights when they go to the polls. That’s because not everyone in political life wants all eligible voters to have their say.
In New Mexico, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas went so far last week as to issue an advisory spelling out the rights of voters — and their recourse should anyone try to interfere with the vote.
While New Mexico, thankfully, has not been a hotbed of attempted voter suppression as has occurred elsewhere, citizens armed with facts can prevent even a smidgen of election interference at the polls. This advisory is timed well, since early voting is underway.
Understand this: Voter intimidation and discriminatory conduct are illegal under federal and state law. It’s also against the law to attempt to obstruct or interfere at the polls.
As the advisory states: “All registered voters have a right to cast a secret ballot without anyone bothering you or telling you how to vote.”
Laws don’t just protect voters. Poll workers and election officials are safeguarded under statute. They have the right to go about their jobs without being threatened or harassed. It should not be dangerous to work an election, but, sadly, that’s what has happened in some parts of the country.
Voting is supposed to be a safe, peaceful activity — although we know that often has not been true in the United States, as the powerful worked overtime to keep certain groups from participating in elections. People have died to secure the right to vote. We must never forget that.
To make sure voters have the information they need, Toulouse Oliver and her office have set up nmvote.org, where people can find polling locations, a sample ballot or a ballot tracker. They also set up rumor.nm.vote.org, a site to rebut widespread election misinformation.
This is important in a world where people who continue to deny the 2020 election results are candidates — even likely winners — in the 2022 midterms.
Meanwhile, the state Republican Party is actively seeking people to volunteer as poll challengers — the goal, according to news releases, is to protect the vote. From what, we are unsure, but challengers are legal under New Mexico law.
The statute states they must be appointed, in writing, by a county or state political party to be present at a polling location. They need to be voters in the county where they will serve, with each party allowed one per polling location. According to the advisory, challengers can serve as a check and balance to poll workers and can raise a concern to the presiding judge at the polling place.
Checks and balances are an important part of the system.
But being able to challenge a voter who seems to be registered improperly is not a license to intimidate. Voters need to be left alone as they fill in their ballots.
By making clear that voter intimidation and harassment won’t be tolerated, Balderas and Toulouse Oliver are helping to ensure a safe and secure midterm election. Your vote is your voice. No one can be allowed to silence it.