After the votes are counted on Tuesday, it will be time to consider the future. And to do that, an assessment of how Santa Fe runs elections is a necessary first step.
Start with ranked-choice voting, which Santa Fe first used in 2018 for mayoral and council elections and again in 2019, when three candidates ran for the District 4 seat won by Jamie Cassutt.
It’s back in 2021, with three candidates running for mayor — incumbent Alan Webber, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson.
Thing is, in 2021, we doubt most voters will be ranking the mayoral candidates this go-round. Vigil Coppler backers have been clear from the start their strategy is her first and no one else.
The Webber campaign has been less open, but his strategists have said privately they believe he needs to win in the first round. As for Martinez Johnson, it’s unclear just how big a factor — if any — a third candidate might become who is such a long shot.
In District 1, where four candidates are on the ballot, voters can rank their choices, and we suspect they will. The hopefuls have engaged in a vigorous debate, comparing records and ideas. It’s what campaigns are supposed to be. One of the candidates, Roger Carson, wants to see Santa Fe become a center for understanding how cultures coexist, proposing an annual conference here. It’s a big idea and worth pursuing — a sort of Aspen Institute gathering, but focused on sharing Santa Fe’s experience with 400-plus years as a place where cultures collide.
Bringing more candidates into the election process offers additional opportunities for overlooked ideas to be debated in public. Santa Fe’s ranked-choice voting system makes that possible — but only when candidates step forward.
In 2021, all districts were competitive except for one, and that’s progress. To those individuals brave enough to run for office, thank you. Public service is hard.
In Santa Fe, the focus has been on the City Council and race for mayor, since the seats on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and Santa Fe Community College Governing Board are uncontested. There is an important general obligation bond of $100 million and a renewal of a mill levy tax on the ballot. These deserve community support so students are in safe, modern facilities.
Around the region, voters will be deciding races for school board, town council, soil and water conservation districts and bond issues. Santa Fe is far from the only location where voting is taking place.
Do your part to have a say in how your city is run — vote, and take a friend along to the polls. Let’s beat the projections and turn out more than 30 percent of eligible voters. Our future is at stake.
The New Mexican endorses:
City races: Alan Webber for mayor; Signe Lindell, District 1; Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, District 3; and Amanda Chavez, District 4. Incumbent Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth is unopposed in District 2.
School races: Vote “yes” on both the $100 million general obligation bond and mill levy tax. For school board, Kate Noble is unopposed in District 3, as is Sascha Guinn Anderson in District 5. Linda Siegle and Xubi Wilson are unopposed for Positions 1 and 4, respectively, on the Santa Fe Community College Governing Board.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with voting centers located conveniently across Santa Fe County.
