Voter turnout in Tuesday’s local election could hover around an underwhelming 30 percent.
Amazingly, that’s better than turnout in many municipal elections across the nation.
We should do better.
A landmark study from Portland State University — “Who Votes for Mayor” — showed that fewer than 15 percent of citizens are selecting the mayors of their towns. The 2015 and 2016 study revealed turnout as low as 6 percent and as high as 60 percent, with many cities at 20 percent and below.
That’s not enough people to choose the leaders of Santa Fe or any other town. A majority of voters might select the winners, but unless voter participation increases, we don’t know what a majority of people truly wants.
Take the 2021 local election occurring in Santa Fe. Tuesday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., citizens will choose the mayor and representatives in four City Council districts, as well as vote on a Santa Fe Public Schools general election bond and mill levy tax. Races for seats on the school district and Santa Fe Community College boards are unopposed.
Around the region, voters will decide on town council seats, vote in contested school board elections and choose people to serve on water and soil districts.
The Local Election Act consolidated the many small elections that used to occur throughout the year so voters would become accustomed to going to the polls each November. Even years will be for presidential and statewide elections, while odd years for local elections. Not all New Mexico cities opted in to the new system, but Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Albuquerque all are voting Tuesday.
While the consolidation was a good step in increasing turnout, it is clear more needs to be done. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver needs to turn her focus to boosting voter turnout. In 2020, New Mexico hit 68.67 percent voter turnout. That’s a commendable figure, but we still can do better. County clerks who run elections close to the voters must be involved. So should public schools and municipal officials across the state.
Political parties can do their share, working during nonpartisan local elections to register voters and increase participation. Civic groups such as the League of Women Voters and Common Cause should pitch in. Maybe a nonprofit can take on the cause of increasing voter participation.
From state officials like Toulouse Oliver, we can expect laws that are designed to increase voter participation, including being able to register on the day of the election. That’s being phased in now, although it isn’t in operation this Election Day. In Minnesota, where 79.96 percent of eligible voters participated in 2020, some 7.89 percent of voters registered on Election Day.
Colorado also has high voter participation, with 76 percent of registered voters sending in ballots in 2020. It’s a state that has shown mail-in balloting, with plenty of convenient drop boxes, will increase turnout.
Funding is an issue. The secretary of state and county clerks need enough money to run the elections and count the ballots.
Schools and civic groups can participate by emphasizing the importance of voting. Voter registration drives in high schools and colleges can get young people signed up; mock elections in earlier grades can show kids why voting matters and get them used to the practice.
Individuals can help. Adults can take a kid to vote; early participation in the political process can create a lifelong, active citizen. And it is active citizens we need right now. Anyone can post on Facebook or complain on Twitter. But getting to the polls to choose leaders who will take action on the problems that face us is somehow too high a bar for too many people.
With everyone working together, Santa Fe and New Mexico can improve voter participation. (For a list of polling places, visit santafecountynm.gov/clerk/elections/rle_polling_locations and see past election coverage at santafenewmexican.com.)
A 30 percent turnout in city elections is not good enough. Show up Tuesday and vote. It’s your voice, but it’s also your duty.
