The strangest primary season in recent history concludes Tuesday. Most people reading this likely already have voted, whether by mail or in person.
The tried-and-true campaign rituals — the campaign rallies with hundreds attending, door-to-door visits with voters and in-person debates — had to be abandoned in favor of online teas or forums, social media ads, continual phone banking and, for the fortunate candidates with money, TV commercials, newspaper advertisements and radio spots.
A campaign without precedent has led to an election day like no other — politics in the time of pandemic.
On the ballot in New Mexico are primary contests for the three major parties in the state: Democratic, Libertarian and Republican. Voters will choose their nominees for November in races from U.S. Senate to the state Legislature to County Commission, depending on where they live. For many primary winners, taking the nomination is akin to victory in November. That’s why voting in the primary is so important.
However, November matters this year, an election that truly is the most important of our lifetimes. The nation is in the middle of a presidential campaign as well as contests for down-ballot contests.
Elections have consequences. The inadequate government response to the coronavirus pandemic and, in recent days, the bizarre presidential reaction to violent protests after the death of an African American man at the hands of police in Minnesota, brought that point home.
Showing up to vote matters. Making educated choices as you vote matters. And who wins matters. Lives depend on the results. And that’s not an exaggeration.
Those who claim that candidates are simply two sides of the same coin, shills for corporations or other powerful entities, are wrong. The choice of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 shattered that belief. This illusion is but one of the many propagated to discourage election participation, along with voter suppression and ugly campaigns that cause voters to lose heart. An element in this nation and internet trolls abroad want citizens to stay home. When you don’t vote, they win.
Yes, powerful interests are trying to pull the strings. But not all candidates are their puppets. And even if oligarchs have more influence than folks from the trailer park or the reservation or the farm, voters still call the shots if they turn out.
And when you do show up to vote, focus not just on policies but on character. Look for the finest qualities in those who seek to represent us.
Decency, kindness, empathy, honesty — these are just a few necessary attributes in a leader. We would stress one characteristic for 2020, however.
Competence.
The nation needs competent leaders, people who are unafraid to work hard, admit when they are wrong and who can carry out the functions of government. As the pandemic proceeded, the Trump administration failed to support states in expanding mass-testing capabilities and obtaining necessary equipment, and switched strategies on how to fight the spread of the virus.
Lives were lost and will be lost because of this failure to lead, a sharp contrast to the reasoned, science-based approach in many states — including New Mexico under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — that prevented the death toll from growing even higher than the horrific 100,000 lives lost to date.
More than ever, voting is essential to get our nation back on track, all the way from Washington, D.C., to right here in Santa Fe.
So if you’ve voted, good for you. If you still need to vote, please do so. It’s our right, but more than that, voting is our responsibility.
Once again, here are The New Mexican‘s endorsements in contested races for the June 2 primary.
GOP primary
U.S. Senate: Elisa Martinez
U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District: Harry Montoya
Democratic primary
U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District: Teresa Leger Fernandez
State Senate, District 5: Leo Jaramillo
State House, District 40: Roger Montoya
State House, District 45: Lisa Dawn Martinez
State House, District 50: Matthew McQueen
Santa Fe County clerk: Katharine Clark
Santa Fe County treasurer: Lucinda Marker
Santa Fe County Commission, District 5: Hank Hughes
First Judicial District Attorney: Scott Fuqua
Public Regulation Commission, District 3: Joseph Maestas
Public Education Commission, write-in: Steven J. Carrillo
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.