Slow down, drivers. If you do, then it’s possible to pay attention to the road and also take in the banners — finally up after months of delay — honoring Santa Fe’s veterans.

Hanging from light poles on major city streets, the banners show love and support for the men and women who served our country in uniform. The faces on the banners are fathers, grandfathers, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, brothers, children and friends.

Their presence demonstrates to locals and visitors alike the deep connection this city has with military service — from Civil War battles fought in New Mexico, to the Bataan Death March of World War II, through Vietnam, all the way to Afghanistan and Iraq. When the call came, New Mexicans stepped up and continue to do so today.

Popular in the Community