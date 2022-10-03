Slow down, drivers. If you do, then it’s possible to pay attention to the road and also take in the banners — finally up after months of delay — honoring Santa Fe’s veterans.
Hanging from light poles on major city streets, the banners show love and support for the men and women who served our country in uniform. The faces on the banners are fathers, grandfathers, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, brothers, children and friends.
Their presence demonstrates to locals and visitors alike the deep connection this city has with military service — from Civil War battles fought in New Mexico, to the Bataan Death March of World War II, through Vietnam, all the way to Afghanistan and Iraq. When the call came, New Mexicans stepped up and continue to do so today.
Such dedication to military service is one reason it has made little sense that the Hometown Heroes project, started by Don Christy in 2019, almost became unworkable in 2021-22. First introduced by then-City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, the first 20 banners went up on Cerrillos Road near the edge of the city. Every year since, the program grew.
This year, 342 banners are up, a concrete symbol of the community’s embrace of veterans — but it almost didn’t happen. Questions about who would pay for what, safety and placement dragged the process out over months — banners were supposed to be up before Memorial Day. It’s October now. Still, the banners are in place, and they should remain until around Veterans Day in November. To protect them from the elements, they will be stored over the winter before returning by Memorial Day 2023.
By then, the drama and angst should be vanquished. For now, drivers and pedestrians can see the photographs of veterans fluttering in the wind all across the city — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even put one up outside the National Cemetery herself, riding high in a bucket truck so that the banner honoring World War II veteran, Cpl. Stella Vigil Lavadie, could be the first tribute in place.
Work is underway for an enabling ordinance to continue the program another year. Again, may the process be less complicated this time around. When the program returns next year, there will be some changes. Next year, the Hometown Heroes program has announced it won’t be accepting new applications. Instead, the banners from 2021-22 will be used, giving the veterans and their families a full season of honor.
Another change is a big one. Christy, who got the program going and who refused to give up on it, has resigned as program coordinator. He deserves a big thank you from all of Santa Fe. Going forward, Carmela Quintana — commander of American Legion Lucero y Nava Post no. 12 — will coordinate Hometown Heroes.
While the banners are up in 2022, be sure to enjoy them. Hometown Heroes has offered a way to show pride in veterans, thank them for their service but also, spark discussions. And now, there's even more reason to drive at the speed limit and take in the view.