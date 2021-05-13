The pandemic is winding down, with changes to public health advice, updates on vaccination numbers and continued openings happening not just daily, but hourly.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this advice: People who are fully vaccinated can take off their masks.
That’s right. It is considered safe to go maskless — in most indoor settings, outdoors, with strangers or with loved ones. If — and this is a big if — you have been vaccinated, it is fine, barring such places as prisons or homeless shelters, planes or hospitals.
Talk about an incentive to get vaccinated.
Of course, CDC guidelines are not always adopted locally, and we need to pay attention to state and city guidelines, not to mention what local businesses require. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her team are evaluating the new guidelines and likely will adjust the public health order.
Remember, the same people who dislike masks — the nickname “face diaper” was popular — also don’t want to be vaccinated. It’s not as though we will be able to tell, and with variants of the coronavirus popping up, the new normal is not quite here.
For that reason, we expect many cautious people to continue wearing masks. That’s fine. Too much chatter of late — articles, social media and conversations — has been spent criticizing people who still are masking up.
Not wearing a mask at the height of the coronavirus pandemic had potential to infect others. It meant that hospitals could be overrun with the sick and that more people died.
Wearing a mask as vaccinations increase does nothing but make the wearer comfortable (and in windy Santa Fe, potentially protects against allergies). Let it be, especially since the person in a mask could be going through chemotherapy or have a weak immune system.
Being able to go without a mask, though, is yet another incentive to encourage vaccinations. President Joe Biden, in announcing the news, put it plainly: “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
People hesitant about vaccines have many reasons — distrust of government or Big Pharma, worry about the speed of vaccination approval and, sadly, adherence to wild conspiracy theories devoid of reason or fact.
We have little patience with people who will not be vaccinated. The shots protect the community. After an aggressive vaccination campaign, U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since April 2020 and the test positivity rate has reached its lowest mark since the pandemic started.
Vaccines are working. Now we need to finish the job.
New Mexico can be proud of how many people are getting their shots. New numbers out Thursday show more than 51 percent of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and more than 61 percent of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose. We are within reach of the goal of 60 percent fully vaccinated — that means it’s two weeks since completing shots — to be open. Children as young as 12 now can be vaccinated. We will reach the goal.
To reach the holdouts across the nation, incentives are being dangled.
Most lucrative has to be in Ohio, although New Mexico United soccer team’s free game tickets for first-time vaccinated people are tempting as well.
In Ohio, though, the state is offering $1 million apiece to five adults, first-time shot recipients, through a lottery over five weeks. For younger people, five full-ride scholarships will be available.
While such lures draw headlines, more effective strategies include expanding how people can get their shots. Take the shots where the people are, in other words.
New Mexico is taking vaccinations to events such as the soccer games, or to churches and synagogues and other organizations willing to reach out to their communities to provide shots with sign-up available at the spot. Drives are targeting hard-to-reach communities to make vaccination protection available to all.
Considering that this week in Albuquerque, hundreds of vaccine skeptics gathered, without masks, inside Legacy Church to hear bunk spewed from an anti-vaccination doctor, the protection of immunizations is essential for all who live in a fact-based world. That’s especially true with the no-mask world now in sight.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.