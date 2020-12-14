It’s not the cavalry, but it sure feels that way — the vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19 is in New Mexico, with health care workers starting to receive it this week.
The first shipment of the vaccine was opened Monday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, an action termed the “best unboxing in history” by hospital officials. Soon after, shots began to be given. There was applause.
And no wonder. The pandemic is not over, but the beginning of the end is here.
Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, enough to start immunizing 1.45 million people, are being distributed nationwide. Of those, 17,550 doses are slated for New Mexico. In 21 days or so, the second dose will be administered. In the pipeline for approval is a second vaccine, by Moderna, so even more relief is coming. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending front-line health care workers be first in line, then residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The idea is to protect the most vulnerable first, a strategy New Mexico is following.
Vaccinating enough people to create immunity will take time. That’s why now — when COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations remain high — is no time to stop wearing masks and social distancing. In fact, adherence to sensible public health guidelines matters more than ever.
The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 300,000. The people who will be dying in the next several weeks already have contracted the disease. With grim confidence, health experts have told us 3,000 people a day will continue to die, perhaps for the next 60 to 90 days. It’s hardly surprising COVID-19 has surpassed heart disease as the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S.
It’s essential to use every tool possible to reduce future cases and fatalities. That includes taking the vaccine.
“A vaccine right now is not a substitute for the normal standard public health measures,” infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on MSNBC. “It’s not a substitute. It complements it.”
Fauci said he doesn’t expect “normal” to return until well into 2021, although Americans with no underlying conditions could begin receiving the vaccine by the end of March or beginning of April.
“Only when you get the level of infection in society so low that it’s no longer a public health threat, can you then think about the possibility of pulling back on public health measures,” he said.
The key to creating immunity and stopping the spread will be a willingness of people to receive the vaccination — some 75 percent of Americans need to get the shots for that to happen. And it must happen.
Fortunately, we got a glimpse into the future Monday in Santa Fe and around the nation. Seeing nurses, doctors and other health care workers step up for vaccinations is inspiring. They are setting the example, just as they have throughout the pandemic.
The rest of us will wait our turns. But when the time is right, we must do our part and be vaccinated.
