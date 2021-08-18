Another mask mandate, another specious cry about limitations on "freedom."
Here we go again.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases and the undeniable threat to the tenuous state's health care system, reinstated a mask rule for indoor public spaces, along with a variety of other mandates aimed at slowing the runaway coronavirus train, for which the delta variant is the locomotive.
She also is asking people provide proof of vaccination in high-risk areas — a move, it's hoped, to force vaccine resisters to get the shots, and yes, save their own lives.
Predictably, the cries from Lujan Grisham's Republican opponents, cloaked in the self-righteous banners of freedom, personal choice and — this one's a doozy — immigration fears, are almost deafening.
Incredibly, they added to the noise Wednesday, when GOP state Sens. Crystal Diamond and Cliff Pirtle urged the governor to rescind vaccination requirements for eligible people attending the New Mexico State Fair next month, a requirement to protect children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated.
That kids and the fair are a natural combination is unquestioned. That COVID-19 has required a sacrifice of everyone, including children, is a difficult byproduct of the pandemic. But it needs to be said one more time: a mask mandate, a push to vaccinate and stipulations that are unfortunate but not fatal are about public health and the public good.
And at the end of the day, they are no more invasive than a no shoes/no service directive you'd see at almost any store in New Mexico.
To argue otherwise is disingenuous. And tired.
This is not government overreach. It's an attempt to once again keep hospitals from collapsing.
Rewind the tape to the end of 2020. December may have been one of the most frightening months in New Mexico history, as state officials came to the very brink of implementing “crisis standards of care” guidelines for hospitals as daily cases crested in the four figures (they hit 878 Wednesday, with 353 hospitalizations).
Crisis standards basically means care would be rationed — a terrifying prospect not only for COVID-19 patients but thousands of others who suffer from cancer, heart disease or were badly hurt in an accident.
The only way to avoid the nightmare is to beat down the virus. The only way to do that is for all eligible New Mexicans to get the vaccine, and in the meantime, wear masks.
The mandates dovetail with federal directives; President Joe Biden also is requiring vaccinations for nursing home staff members. Facilities that don’t comply face loss of Medicare and Medicaid funds. Federal workers also have been required to prove vaccination status, and members of the military could be forced to take the jabs as early as next month.
The nation's rate of new vaccinations has nearly doubled over the past month. But with 80 million eligible Americans still declining to be vaccinated, the variant continues to mutate and children and other vulnerable populations remain at risk. Also in danger are health care workers and systems, both of which are burdened to the point of exhaustion.
Vaccines work but only when shots get into arms. That's why it’s time to force the issue — especially in a state where health care resources are finite and the needs were already overwhelming.
Carrots worked until they didn’t. Now it’s time to take out the sticks.
That's not an attack on freedom. It's an acknowledgement of reality, and the public good.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.