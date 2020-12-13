Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, apparently hasn’t been introduced to the 21st century.
Or the 20th, 19th, 18th and so on.
For proof, take what should have been a slam dunk last week — approval in the Senate for two new Smithsonian Institution museums in Washington, D.C., one honoring women and the other to feature Latinos.
Lee told the majority that such museums would worsen divides in the nation, saying, “At this moment in the history of our diverse nation, we need our federal government and the Smithsonian Institution itself to pull us closer together and not further apart.”
Balderdash.
Museums under the Smithsonian Institution umbrella highlight contributions to this nation on a variety of fronts — science, history, and, yes, African Americans and Native Americans. These are not institutions to divide, but to teach us about each other. And they have.
Latinos and congressional allies have worked for more than two decades to win the approval of a National Museum of the American Latino; that’s about the same amount of time women have been pushing for their history museum.
And what a perfect time for both. Women are celebrating the 100th anniversary of winning the right to vote. For Hispanics, long neglected in both government and the media, it’s long past time that their history and contributions should be marked.
Bipartisan legislation to create the museums passed the House by an overwhelming margin, an outcome that seemed certain to follow in the Senate. Instead, the objections of a single senator — Lee — stopped the initiative. One guy out of 100.
That’s because the Senate was trying to speed up adoption of legislation authorizing the museums, using unanimous consent. With that mechanism, one senator can gum up the works. And Lee did.
He evidently thinks museums that honor contributions of certain groups — whether Latinos or women — drive wedges between people rather than unite the country. Instead, he wants the history of Latinos and women to be part of existing Smithsonian museums.
Lee, of course, is missing the point by a mile, especially since the Smithsonian’s own self-studies have shown Latinos are the most unrepresented ethnic group in the entire Smithsonian collection.
As a country, we need to understand each other; to celebrate the diversity of this great nation and to bring attention to the contributions of the many groups who are participating in this grand experiment. Museums, with exhibits, programming and explanations, are places to share our stories. We are stronger not as a melting pot, but as a bold quilt united by strong threads that bind us as a whole while preserving the unique characteristics of various groups.
For Latinos — whose presence predates the Mayflower — sharing the history of this group matters, and a museum is the place to do that.
For American women, who fought with their bodies and gave their lives to be counted as equals, their stories deserve to be told in a compelling manner.
Submerging the stories of these key groups as a subset of other museums ignores their unique contributions.
And Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was helping pass the legislation creating the women’s history museum, is correct when she says “it seems wrong” that one senator can subvert the will of the clear majority who wants the institutions to be built.
It is wrong, and fortunately, Lee’s opposition will be brushed aside — the legislation can be passed in a more traditional manner. But that will take more time and miss the 100th anniversary of suffrage, in the case of the women’s museum.
Despite Lee’s obstinance, young women soon will be able to visit a museum that tells the story of how strong women helped shape this country.
Latinos — Hispano, Mexican-American, Cuban, Puerto Rican and others — will see their stories reflected. We have seen in New Mexico how the National Hispanic Cultural Center brings the many experiences of this diverse group into focus in a way that benefits the whole community.
Lee doesn’t know what he’s missing.
I really wish the media would stop quoting Susan Collins. Now that Trump is on his way out, she has found her voice. But not when it was needed during the impeachment trial at the Senate. So sorry she got reelected.
