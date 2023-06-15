An effort to create a “green bank” that could help finance clean energy projects might have not made it through the Legislature in 2023, but that doesn’t mean the effort to create one is dead.

Instead, backers of the Climate Investment Center and Fund are discussing whether they can create such a bank “independently of legislation.” The bank would operate as an independent nonprofit public corporation instead. Colorado established such a nonprofit without legislation, the Colorado Clean Energy Fund, back in 2018.

While we support the establishment of a bank dedicated to funding projects to improve the environment, we like the legislative approach. Earlier this year Minnesota lawmakers used the legislative route to create the bank, called the Minnesota Climate Innovation Finance Authority and funded initially with $45 million. Connecticut also created its green bank back in 2011 by passing a law. Since, the Connecticut Green Bank has attracted $2.26 billion in private investment using only $322.4 million in green bank dollars, producing a leverage ratio of $7 for every $1. It is responsible for the creation of more than 26,000 green energy jobs in the state, while at the same time reducing energy costs for more than 66,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits.