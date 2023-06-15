An effort to create a “green bank” that could help finance clean energy projects might have not made it through the Legislature in 2023, but that doesn’t mean the effort to create one is dead.
Instead, backers of the Climate Investment Center and Fund are discussing whether they can create such a bank “independently of legislation.” The bank would operate as an independent nonprofit public corporation instead. Colorado established such a nonprofit without legislation, the Colorado Clean Energy Fund, back in 2018.
While we support the establishment of a bank dedicated to funding projects to improve the environment, we like the legislative approach. Earlier this year Minnesota lawmakers used the legislative route to create the bank, called the Minnesota Climate Innovation Finance Authority and funded initially with $45 million. Connecticut also created its green bank back in 2011 by passing a law. Since, the Connecticut Green Bank has attracted $2.26 billion in private investment using only $322.4 million in green bank dollars, producing a leverage ratio of $7 for every $1. It is responsible for the creation of more than 26,000 green energy jobs in the state, while at the same time reducing energy costs for more than 66,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits.
That’s the route New Mexico should take. The 2024 legislative session — 30 days only — will focus on budget and financial matters. Establishing a green bank — with details worked out beforehand — is a worthy goal for that session. The growing budget surplus also should mean the state can help the bank start out on healthy financial footing.
Why a green bank? The state of New Mexico has impressive climate goals and needs a central clearinghouse to channel the millions and millions of dollars available in federal funding to meet those goals, while also attracting private investment to make those dollars go further. A public entity is more transparent and accountable to taxpayers. Strong legislation also can build in consumer protections and ensure that dollars are invested fairly.
A green bank can better enable New Mexico to access dollars in the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a program that’s part of the Inflation Reduction Act. That fund has around $27 billion to invest in projects around the nation. New Mexico should be ready to seek its share of climate dollars and to loan them efficiently and wisely.
Former Albuquerque Mayor Marty Chávez, now part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration — he’s a state infrastructure adviser — has said the governor made it clear when he started his job that he’s supposed to “’maximize federal dollars into the state, maximize the impact of those federal dollars and, in the context of the IRA, do our part to reduce carbon emissions.’”
We agree that it would be “foolish” for New Mexico to not tap into federal funds designed to help the state adjust to the climate crisis. Such an effort is worth doing right. Write the legislation, pass the law and invest in clean energy across New Mexico.