New Mexico's transportation system is at a crossroads. Or more accurately, 3,780 of them.
A state Department of Transportation rating system that puts the state's bridges under the umbrella of "good," "fair" or "poor" shouldn't be considered mere paperwork, written to collect bureaucratic dust. The evaluation of these key structures shows there's work to be done — and real danger to be negotiated.
There’s good news in the latest report: About 60% of state-owned bridges and culverts are in fair condition, with another 36% in good condition. But 4% are rated as poor, and it's that number that should give state and local officials pause. You only have to be unlucky once with a bad bridge.
At the local level, 30.5% of bridges are rated good, 62.5% fair and 7% poor.
Transportation Department officials are quick to point out poor doesn’t mean likely to fail. Unsafe bridges are shut down; around 15 bridges in New Mexico, considered to fall in the “critical” condition, are closed.
Still, having 60%-plus of the state’s bridges only rated as fair is a clear indication more money needs to be spent on maintenance — and soon. Already, the state spends around $60 million on maintaining the state’s bridges. It would cost $700 million to replace all the poor bridges in the state and upgrade their status to good.
While $700 million is a decent chunk of change, New Mexico is experiencing budget surpluses right now, courtesy of the oil and gas industry. State lawmakers recently chose to send rebates to residents — an expenditure of about $673 million. That number would just about have covered the costs of upgrades. Governing is about choices, and we understand why those who pay the bills should get something back when times are good.
Still, it's important not to ignore the basics.
With the budget surplus still in the billions, it’s likely that more state dollars can be found to repair bridges. What’s more, the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation passed in 2021 does include money for bridge repair that counties can apply for directly.
Unfortunately, getting the money and spending it efficiently seldom is as simple as it should be. The money might be available, and it’s impossible to find enough workers to finish the repairs. Or counties simply might be so poor and have so many other needs that they just don’t get to bridge work.
Because the Transportation Department has been inspecting, rating and repairing bridges for years, officials know where the worst bridges are. The bridge inspection program started back in the 1970s, followed by a repair and maintenance program in the 1990s. In 2004-05, DOT-owned bridges rated at poor numbers 281; now only 122 bridges are rated that low. Preventive maintenance works.
Now, state officials must work with counties to improve bridges. The three counties with the highest number of poor bridges — San Miguel, Socorro and McKinley — also are among the financially poorest in the state.
State and federal funds must be directed to where the need is greatest to prevent disaster.
Because when a bridge fails, in addition to the disconnection that occurs, there is potential for death and injury. Since 2000, there have been at least 23 major bridge collapses in the United States, resulting in more than 40 deaths.
Such disasters are preventable. New Mexico knows where the worst bridges are. Now, state leaders must allocate enough money to fix them. As we've said before, the surplus is temporary. Priority in spending has to go to one-time investments in infrastructure — and bridges definitely require attention before the money runs out.