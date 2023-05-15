New Mexico's transportation system is at a crossroads. Or more accurately, 3,780 of them.

A state Department of Transportation rating system that puts the state's bridges under the umbrella of "good," "fair" or "poor" shouldn't be considered mere paperwork, written to collect bureaucratic dust. The evaluation of these key structures shows there's work to be done — and real danger to be negotiated.

There’s good news in the latest report: About 60% of state-owned bridges and culverts are in fair condition, with another 36% in good condition. But 4% are rated as poor, and it's that number that should give state and local officials pause. You only have to be unlucky once with a bad bridge.

