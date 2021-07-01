Get ready for a spectacular fireworks show Sunday night, when the city of Santa Fe steps up to celebrate our nation’s independence with color and sparkle set against the night sky.
Because of the citywide show, there is no need for individuals to set fireworks off nightly in the days before and after the Fourth of July. Even with recent rains, the risk of fire is always present in a state that is getting hotter and drier. Other risks include personal injuries — a finger or an eye damaged when a firecracker or bottle rocket fails to ignite properly. For pets and wild creatures, the noise caused by explosions can be frightening. Every Fourth, we hear about dogs who run away, trying to escape the booms overhead.
Yet the razzle dazzle in the sky remains appealing — fireworks are fun for many and a traditional way to celebrate Independence Day. Like so many events in 2020, such shows were canceled during the pandemic. Their return in 2021 is another sign of normal times ahead.
In Santa Fe, we can thank the tireless men and women in the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe who step up for the fireworks show — the same volunteers who annually put on Zozobra and handle New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Plaza.
The show happens at Santa Fe Place, with free parking and the fireworks set to go off around 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Best of all, fireworks lovers can sit back and relax. The Kiwanis members do the heavy lifting.
Still, we must admit to being a little sad this Fourth. The city and nation cannot be back to normal until more people are vaccinated and the various COVID-19 variants stop spreading. And that means we will wait another year for the return of one of Santa Fe’s favorite events — Pancakes on the Plaza.
Put on by another group that works tirelessly for the improvement of our town — the Rotary Club of Santa Fe — the gathering of people downtown on the Fourth to eat pancakes, visit, view classic cars and enjoy music is a crowd-pleaser, a moment in the busy Santa Fe summer when locals take over the Plaza and reminisce about the good old days. Proceeds go to local nonprofits, so the tradition keeps on giving throughout the year.
As important as the funds raised for local charities, Pancakes on the Plaza is a reminder of our civic commitment to each other. We are one community on the Fourth, proud of our country and our town.
Folks might walk by the pancake lines and see the governor flipping flapjacks — GOP Gov. Susana Martinez was known to be a fierce flipper and didn’t mind entering a Democratic stronghold to give back to the community. She was hardly the only local celebrity to participate, and lots of regular men and women were up before the crack of dawn to make the dough and begin cooking. Pancakes on the Plaza is a yearly reminder that we accomplish more with a collective effort. Next year, then.
For 2021, we’ll enjoy a long weekend of barbecues, thanksgiving for recent rains and a night of fireworks on the Fourth. We’ll give thanks for our democratic republic despite recent rough times and think about our ancestors — those men and women who sacrificed so that the United States could become a country where people could live freely and with opportunity.
Think of John Adams, our first vice president, who wrote his wife, Abigail, these words in July 1776 about the founding of our nation: “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
On July 4, 1777, fireworks celebrated the nation’s first birthday over Boston Common. In Philadelphia, ships paraded down the Delaware, honoring the original 13 colonies by firing their cannons 13 times. The tradition took hold and today, across the country, fireworks will light the sky, saying “Happy Birthday, America.” Enjoy the show.
"Because of the citywide show, there is no need for individuals to set fireworks off nightly in the days before and after the Fourth of July. " This is true whether there is a city-wide show or not. Sadly, the show isn't going to prevent people from doing this. What a terrible way to "celebrate," by terrorizing the area pets and keeping people awake who need their sleep.
The morons that are easily amused by things that go boom, have already started, and they're not likely to let up because of a, "city wide show". It sounded like the entire town was being bombed last year. The show at the mall is hardly, "city wide". I live less than two miles from there and have never been able to see a firework go off. When it was at the high school, it was truly, "city wide", where you could see the fireworks from all over town. Step it up, Kiwanis!!
