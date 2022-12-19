It is unprecedented for a former president of the United States to be referred for prosecution on criminal charges.

It also is unprecedented for a president to plot to overturn a lawful election and maintain power by any means necessary.

So unprecedented, in fact, it had never happened in the history of the United States. Not until Donald Trump lost the presidential election of 2020 against Democrat Joe Biden. What Trump unleashed on Jan. 6, 2021, can never occur again — and that’s why he must be held accountable.

