Not all of New Mexico is in the coronavirus red zone. Close, but before we recount the grim pandemic news both at home and across the nation, let’s at least pause to congratulate the one county in our state that has moved to yellow under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s three-tiered system to guide reopening.
San Miguel County is the only county in New Mexico whose numbers place it at yellow status.
Why San Miguel County? In May, city officials in Las Vegas, N.M. — the San Miguel County seat — passed the first mask mandate in the state. City officials followed with a curfew, encouraging residents to stay home after 10 p.m. and before dawn. But the county and the Las Vegas City Council also met together for the first time in recent memory as a way of coordinating efforts. Not all cities and counties have done that.
Unfortunately, for New Mexico’s other 33 counties, the climb out of red is going to be difficult. The red/yellow/green metric looks at cases per 100,000 and test positivity rate. Red means a county has more than eight cases per 100,000 residents per day over 14 days and more than 5 percent of tests coming back positive. Yellow occurs if either measure falls below the threshold; green happens when both numbers fall.
With Santa Fe County currently at 90.1 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 15.5 percent, we have a long road to travel.
San Miguel County made it to yellow with a positive rate of 5 percent, but still has 32.2 positive cases per 100,000 residents. Leaders there already met to find other ways to improve their numbers. They understand that beating back COVID-19 will take a united effort from the top to bottom, with leaders setting the example — there’s no COVID-19 denial at the top. That’s the kind of leadership we need right now.
Contrast what’s happening in Las Vegas to these examples of reckless disregard for public health from around the country.
There’s Washington, D.C., where top officials in the White House and State Department will have large, in-person holiday parties. In New Mexico, attendees at a recent Southwest Coalition for Life banquet in New Mexico smiled for photographs. GOP state Chairman Steve Pearce has posted photos on social media showing too many people gathered, with many either maskless or holding a mask in their hands.
This is a bipartisan problem as well. The Democratic mayor of Austin, Texas, recently told his constituents to stay home while he flew to Mexico on vacation. Democratic mayors in California ate out in large groups at restaurants despite limits on gatherings. The Democratic mayor of Denver traveled to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after telling everyone to stay put.
The White House coronavirus task force — remember it? — finally has resumed meeting and last week said some 450,000 Americans could be dead unless people take greater precautions. On 9/11, 2,977 people died; on Dec. 3 alone, U.S. COVID-19 deaths topped 2,700.
Frighteningly, the numbers weren’t the most foreboding things the task force’s report told Americans.
It said:
“If you are under 40, you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household.”
Oh, and this, too: People over age 65 or with significant health conditions “should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health; you should have groceries and medications delivered.”
It’s no longer just stay home — it’s stay home or else.
The report is clear: “All states and all counties must flatten the curve now in order to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”
We likely won’t be seeing a national example until President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20 — he wants his first 100 days to be marked by everyone committing to wearing masks. Those measures — universal mask wearing; keeping at least 6 feet apart; washing hands and avoiding crowds, especially indoors — would mean we could leave lockdowns behind, all while saving the health care system and saving lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the first time, is telling everyone to wear masks indoors at all times if you’re not in your own home.
If we can’t have national leadership, let’s look to our neighbors in San Miguel County, where leaders are united in helping their families, friends and neighbors stop this virus. It’s the only way.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.