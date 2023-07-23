The Washington Post

The plumes of black smoke and images of sick and dead animals after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have faded from the news cycle. The best response to the tragedy is Congress enacting new rules for freight rail, but that is still far away.

Freight rail carriers have vowed to upgrade their safety procedures after the tragedy. However, those actions are voluntary. A freight train derailment Monday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, which briefly triggered evacuations, is a reminder of the dangers and unease that remain. Congress should pass basic safety requirements. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., should bring the bipartisan Railway Safety Act up for a floor vote — the sooner, the better.

Recommended for you