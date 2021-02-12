Washington Post
This week, Washington, D.C., Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, announced she will introduce legislation to bar the use of federal funds to build a permanent fence around the Capitol. It really shouldn’t have to come to that. Walling the Capitol into a fortress so clearly goes against the grain of America’s proud tradition of government open to the people that one would hope the Democratic leadership of Congress would just squelch this bad idea. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., have taken a wait-and-see approach. They should make clear now that they will not let the Capitol fall victim to the rigid security thinking that has scarred far too much of Washington with fences, bollards and concrete barriers.
In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the acting chief of the Capitol Police and the acting House sergeant-at-arms both recommended a permanent fence to fortify the Capitol against possible future attacks. The day after the mob attack on the Capitol, a “temporary” 7-foot fence with coiled barbed wire went up around the Capitol Complex in advance of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. It remains today, an eyesore that obstructs views of the majestic dome and inconveniences residents long accustomed to using the grounds. There is no hint about when it might come down.
Pelosi and Schumer have said they want to await an outside security review that is expected to be completed next month. “I would tend to defer to the experts as to what is the safest way to be,” Schumer tweeted.
“The speaker,” her spokesman said, “looks forward to General [Russel] Honoré’s final assessment in order to understand what infrastructure changes are necessary to ensure the safety of the U.S. Capitol Complex.”
It is prudent to undertake a review of security issues but, if experience is any guide, the inclination of the security experts will be to take the easy way out by simply putting up more barriers to public access. Never mind that the problem on Jan. 6 was not the absence of a fence but the failure of Capitol Police to take seriously — and properly plan for — warnings about the threat posed by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, which included members of extremist groups prone to violence. Washington has been the scene of many mass demonstrations and marches that never got out of hand because law enforcement planned properly.
“There are many state-of-the-art options that wouldn’t needlessly wall off the Capitol complex like a fortress that needs to be protected from the people we represent,” Norton wrote in a tweet Monday announcing the bill. There is agreement from some Republicans who wrote to Pelosi urging removal of the temporary fencing and raising alarms over prospects of a permanent structure. “It is appalling that Communist China allows their citizens more freedom to visit historical sites like Tiananmen Square than currently exists for Americans who want to visit the Capitol in Washington D.C.,” wrote the 42 Republicans.
The Capitol Police Board — which consists of the House sergeant-at-arms, the Senate sergeant-at-arms and doorkeeper, and the architect of the Capitol, with the Capitol Police chief a nonvoting member — would likely be the one to formally request the fence. The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms are effectively selected by the speaker and the Senate majority leader, which means, if they agree on a matter, Pelosi and Schumer effectively control the board.
They need to use their influence to secure the Capitol without defacing it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.