As if the 2022 election season — whether in New Mexico or nationally — didn’t need any more chaos, consider events of recent days.
At home, we find insurrectionist plotter John Eastman, a resident of Santa Fe, is helping train poll watchers and challengers to be present when New Mexicans vote. This is hardly reassuring.
Then there’s the news that Democratic Rep. Nathan Small from Doña Ana County has been targeted with vile, antisemitic mailings.
The pieces were sent to Conservation Voters New Mexico, which endorsed Small for reelection. They were covered with antisemitic images and a toxic chemical substance. Such domestic terrorism must be roundly condemned, by Republicans, Democrats, and especially, Small’s opponent, Republican Kimberly Skaggs — a member of pro-Trump Patriotic American Cowboys, which has endorsed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
In San Francisco, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was beaten by a home invader who, according to an Associated Press source, was asking, “Where is Nancy?” That moves the crime to the realm of an attempted political assassination.
One week and two days from now, the campaign will be over. The noise won’t die down. Consider the many ways people cast ballots and count ballots. There’s every reason to believe we won’t know the winners of all the elections the evening of Nov. 8, something Americans are accustomed to experiencing.
More chaos lies ahead.
Election deniers will hurl accusations of fraud. Recounts will delay results. And the tension in the country, already high, will continue.
In New Mexico, we can do better, even if certain individuals are seeking to disrupt our elections.
Eastman, the attorney behind the plot to seat fake electors in the 2020 election, was offering advice earlier this month at an Oct. 19 Election Integrity Network summit in Albuquerque before prospective GOP poll workers and challengers.
An audio recording obtained by Politico revealed Eastman and others were advising watchers to make aggressive challenges to individual votes — documented carefully — as part of building a case to potentially invalidate a county or state election.
As Politico writer Heidi Przybyla put it, “Eastman’s remarks are significant because the chief concern expressed by many nonpartisan elections experts about a new army of thousands of first-time workers and challengers — many of them inspired by the false belief that the last election was stolen from Trump — has been that they will disrupt voting and even provoke open confrontations.”
This audio at least can serve as a warning to voters. On the bright side, at least no armed men or women — that we know of — are waiting at voter drop boxes, as is happening in Arizona. Such voter intimidation can ruin democracy if not brought to a halt.
Antisemitic threats, such as those sent to candidate Small, are another way of wrecking the democratic process.
Just as poll workers across the country have resigned because of death threats, candidates — good people such as Small — could not be blamed if they decide to give up politics. Conservation Voters of New Mexico, a group working to elect conservation-minded officeholders, did not deserve to have suspect materials sent its way.
Threats have a way of turning into deeds. For years, Nancy Pelosi has been the handy villain of countless campaigns. And that’s part of the political process these days — Republicans run against D.C. politicians and “elitists” like Pelosi, just as Democrats reflexively tie all Republicans to former President Donald Trump. Moving to actual violence is a development that can’t be normalized.
More details will emerge about the attack in Pelosi’s home, but even the first accounts are troubling. Almost three years after Jan. 6, 2021, turmoil shows little sign of dying down.
These are chaotic times. With such concerted efforts to upend our voting process, it’s likely Election Day won’t be the end of the chaos. Temperate words and fewer attacks — with a focus on policy and solutions — could help turn down the temperature before it’s too late.