Climate is on the agenda for the next few weeks, with House Speaker Brian Egolf hosting a New Mexico Climate summit locally and the world — including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — going to Glasgow, Scotland, next week for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change conference.
The focus of local, state, national and global leaders is essential if the world is going to slow the warming of the planet.
In New Mexico, the two-day, in-person and virtual event is bringing together a variety of people to tackle the effects of drought, increased temperatures and other shifts in our climate. It’s designed so participants can leave with a list of what will make a difference. That’s as it should be, since action is required.
As with the rest of the world, New Mexico is playing catchup in dealing with climate change. Our state needs the money from extraction of fossil fuels to balance the budget. How fast can we move away from such dependence? What other industries can make up those dollars as the state transitions?
Leaving fossil fuels behind will be a topic of one of the breakout sessions in the two-day summit, and it’s been an emphasis in Lujan Grisham’s first term.
With the state’s Energy Transition Act, the framework has been established to build new energy industries that use renewable fuels. The key now is to spend wisely to build those industries, creating new jobs and reducing pollution going forward so a transition can take place. Lujan Grisham’s efforts in passing the ETA and beefing up environmental protections were accomplishments during her first term, even with the need to focus on controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
In Scotland, she’ll likely talk about New Mexico’s efforts to deal with climate change. Her talking points will include the establishment of tougher emission reduction rules for the oil and gas industry, signing a law with a 100 percent clean electricity requirement by 2045 and implementing green building codes.
During the first week of the climate conference, COP26, Lujan Grisham will participate in numerous events, including taking part in a public conversation on the America is All In Initiative with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Michael Bloomberg and and White House climate advisers John Kerry and Gina McCarthy.
These conferences don’t have to be a waste of time, full of talking heads and resulting in little action. The 21st such conference in France resulted in the Paris Accords, the goals of which Lujan Grisham committed New Mexico as one of her first acts as governor.
Back in 2018, governors had to take the lead, since national leadership had decided to ignore the realities of climate change. Now, with President Joe Biden in office, the U.S. can once more take its place as a leader. Collective action cannot be delayed.
New Mexico has the right idea. Work hard at home to build solutions that protect affected communities, create new jobs and decrease pollution. Share our successes with the world and listen to find innovations we can use; we’d wager Lujan Grisham and others of her team at the conference will come home with new ideas worth trying.
It’s a difficult balancing act to preserve jobs and the economy while reducing fossil fuel reliance. On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be watching the local climate summit while preparing to see New Mexico and the world in Scotland next week.
To actually have a chance at beating climate change, people will need to do more than just let leaders come up with watered down steps to gradually reduce carbon emissions and the climate change they cause. The very vocal and well-funded fossil fuel lobby has their hands around politicians’ throats. Half the population doesn’t have a clue what’s happening or what’s coming if we don’t act.
But we can do whatever we want without them.
One thing people should look at are the costs of instability in the fossil fuel supply. We keep seeing Texas’ grid fail which affects us here when our natural gas supplies fail. People have burst pipes, spoiled food, etc, and all the time, bother, and expense of trying to get their lives back. Right now, thanks to an amped-up river of moisture flowing into the west coast, hundreds of thousands are without power and that will just grow his week. Hurricane Ida took out power from Louisiana to New York and more people died as a result than from the storm.
What we have done to the climate has put conventional power and energy sources at risk. Gangs, geopolitical tensions, and hostile nations can disrupt all sorts of power and energy distribution.
Put up solar panels and install even a small battery backup, and get an electric car, and you maintain normalcy for you and your family. You insulate yourself from price hikes. You can reduce utility bills to connection fees. You don’t need to be without refrigeration, heat, cooling, and transportation. If you don’t care about the future of the planet, at least understand that you can sidestep most fossil fuel issues, save money, and as an aside, help save the planet while helping to grow jobs in the renewable energy sector.
Or, you can go the other way, not prepare, be stuck with increasing gas and electric bills, and try to keep you pipes from bursting next time our gas supply takes a holiday, try to find gas when truckers can’t or don’t deliver it, or whatever things that happen in this more and more uncertain world.
Security and comfort or risk and consequences?
