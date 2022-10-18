Neighbors of a proposed cannabis-growing greenhouse in La Cienega have the opportunity to weigh in Wednesday during a Zoom hearing on the project.
Up for discussion is a 5,400-square-foot cannabis greenhouse, designed to grow up to 2,000 plants. The site is off the West Frontage Road along Interstate 25, about halfway between N.M. 599 and Exit 271, Entrada La Cienega. The 95.83 acres are flanked by Las Golondrinas Road and Valle Bonita.
Under Santa Fe County ordinances, cannabis greenhouses are treated in the same manner as any commercial greenhouse — allowed with conditions depending on the zoning. Backers of this project are seeking a conditional-use permit from the county to build the greenhouse on property zoned residential estate — evidently, such uses are allowed in unincorporated areas, which this is.
The Zoom meeting will allow neighbors and others to find out details, with NM Land Solutions LLC staging the meeting.
This is an opportunity for people who are both concerned and curious about the growing cannabis industry to find out more. A large greenhouse on open land obviously will change the neighborhood. We’re sure people will have many questions.
Here are just a few. How much water will the operation use? Will lights be necessary to keep the plants alive contribute to light pollution? What about the smell from growing cannabis — is it contained in the greenhouse, or will neighbors have to hold their noses? What sort of traffic accompanies a commercial greenhouse, and are roads adequate? How many jobs will the greenhouse generate?
There’s a lot to learn.
The growing cannabis industry is one that brings jobs and tax revenue to the state. But as with any industry, there are potential downsides — including demand for water and potential for light pollution.
A thorough, transparent meeting detailing the scope of the project and telling people what to expect is necessary. It also allows neighbors to give feedback even before the plans are presented formally to Santa Fe County.
A spokeswoman for the county said in an email Monday that the proposed developers of the property shared plans with the county’s Technical Advisory Committee in January. But no application has been submitted to Santa Fe County’s Land Use Department for review.
This is in the early stages, then, the optimum time for neighbors to weigh in with opinions and concerns.
Plenty of advance notice gives La Cienega-area residents the opportunity to understand what could be coming to their community. That’s the prudent way to create support for what is expected to be a booming industry in New Mexico.
As demand grows for cannabis from recreational users and medical patients, finding additional grow sites is the logical next step. The state is expected to have annual sales of up to $125 million in 2022, projected to grow to $400 million by 2025. That means more places to grow cannabis. Will one of them be in La Cienega? Tune in to find out more.