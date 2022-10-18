Neighbors of a proposed cannabis-growing greenhouse in La Cienega have the opportunity to weigh in Wednesday during a Zoom hearing on the project.

Up for discussion is a 5,400-square-foot cannabis greenhouse, designed to grow up to 2,000 plants. The site is off the West Frontage Road along Interstate 25, about halfway between N.M. 599 and Exit 271, Entrada La Cienega. The 95.83 acres are flanked by Las Golondrinas Road and Valle Bonita.

Under Santa Fe County ordinances, cannabis greenhouses are treated in the same manner as any commercial greenhouse — allowed with conditions depending on the zoning. Backers of this project are seeking a conditional-use permit from the county to build the greenhouse on property zoned residential estate — evidently, such uses are allowed in unincorporated areas, which this is.

