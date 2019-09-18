Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposal to make college virtually tuition free for tens of thousands of New Mexico students is the kind of political and social move that should make governors throughout the country smack their foreheads and mutter, “Why the hell didn’t we think of that?”
It’s a master stroke and a eureka moment, made possible by millions of dollars raining down — actually, bubbling up — into New Mexico thanks to the oil and gas boom. Add that to the tens of millions Lujan Grisham wants to pour into early education for New Mexico kids before they even begin a traditional education, and you might just believe New Mexico is at the forefront of a multipronged approach to transform its struggling schools into something that just might be the envy of someplace other than Mississippi.
But like many things that sound almost too good to be true, there are some difficult realities that should be confronted once the checks start to cash. Because after the governor takes a well-deserved star turn both here and nationally for this kind of kind of dream it/do it enterprise, it should be noted New Mexico’s higher education system requires maintenance — perhaps even strategic pruning — that has not been addressed in years, if ever.
One of the most interesting stats to come out of the governor’s proposal to pour between $25 million and $35 million into the Opportunity Scholarship — think of it as a fill-in-the-gap scholarship to take up where the state’s Lottery Scholarship program and federal financial aid leave off — was this so-obvious-we-missed-it note: New Mexico has 29 community colleges, four-year colleges and universities.
Almost anyone who has ever looked at New Mexico’s higher-education system for more than five minutes understands a coherent, cohesive strategy has never been a priority here. When it comes to budgeting, the state’s universities are in a bare-knuckles fight for a fistful of dollars. The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State are always in the ring, of course. Throw smaller colleges such as Western New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands, Eastern New Mexico and Northern New Mexico into the mix, toss in the community colleges that stretch from Farmington to Tucumcari to Hobbs, and you’ve got the makings of overlap, and certainly, the potential for waste.
There’s all that and this, too: While college officials correctly point out rising tuition rates mean would-be students give college a pass, it also needs to be noted that New Mexico’s universities must do a better job of retaining the students who do enter the front door. The stories of potential-filled New Mexico students leaving college because they didn’t receive the kind of advisement or educational and social support they needed are many.
If this governor has shown anything in her first year in office, it’s that she doesn’t mind being the first woman through the door — even if it draws fire, as this proposal might. She’s tough enough to handle it, if only because New Mexico has a wallet big enough to back her play (for now). Our hope is that she holds boards of regents, handsomely compensated university administrators and her own Higher Education Department accountable as they work to make New Mexico’s universities a network, not just 29 different corporations with the same funding source and, presumably, the same product.
In other words, it’s not just about who can now afford to attend. The end goal is to make sure students graduate with certificates and degrees. Only then does New Mexico move forward.
Wednesday’s announcement is an excellent start. As long as oil and gas money holds out, the governor’s strategy to squeeze lack of educational attainment from both sides of the spectrum — early ed to higher ed — is a good one. It has the potential to make noise for years to come.
Sort of like a forehead smack.