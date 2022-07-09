The Legislature in 2021 repealed a statute that made performing abortions in New Mexico a crime. Call it a preemptive move.
The 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade superseded state law and legalized abortion across the nation. The New Mexico law remained but had no teeth.
That was only true so long as Roe held — and it was becoming more obvious the law was under threat.
In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion up to individual states. Now the issue of reproductive freedom is being fought at that level, a one-by-one battle that is exhausting.
In New Mexico, it would appear the decision had been made. The 1969 law was removed and abortion is legal. So much so, clinics are moving here from other states and individual patients are traveling to New Mexico for medical care from other locales with bans.
But is it settled? Not so fast.
A lawsuit filed last week in the 5th Judicial District in Chaves County claims repealing the 1969 law wasn’t enough to ensure the right to abortion in New Mexico. Because the Legislature removed the law — without replacing it with a new statute — this lawsuit is asking whether the state now reverts to a 1963 statute that outlawed abortion.
It’s a fact-finding mission, say plaintiffs, one of whom is Republican state Sen. David Gallegos from Eunice. “Because we had [the] statute in place and we moved it but didn’t replace it with anything, we’re checking to see if it would revert back to the ’63 statute, and that was that abortion was totally outlawed,” he said.
We tend to agree with Kayla Herring, political director for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, who called the lawsuit “nothing more than a political stunt from anti-abortion extremists.”
More than a stunt, these endless battles over whether abortion should be legal, and if so, what procedures are allowed and when, are distractions.
Yes, fights over abortion can fire up a political base — witness the Republican Party’s methodical march to winning elections with one end goal: an anti-abortion majority on the Supreme Court. But the fierce backlash to the Roe repeal indicates this issue could be crucial for Democrats during the upcoming midterms as well.
However, firing up the base, whether right or left, does little to solve the real-life challenges that move many women to seek abortion care. To be truly pro-life, this nation needs to enact policies that support mothers, fathers and children.
All babies deserve to be wanted and loved — that should be the common goal.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the case that led to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, came out of the state of Mississippi, where pro-life sentiment has led to one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
But how “pro-life” can a state be with high rates of maternal and infant deaths?
In Mississippi, there are 33 maternal deaths for every 100,000 births, while nationwide, the 2020 number reached nearly 24. Mississippi has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation, with nine deaths per 1,000 births. It has earned an F grade for maternal health from the March of Dimes, one of six states to rank so poorly. By contrast, New Mexico has a C+ grade.
There are many reasons for Mississippi’s showing. It’s poor, for one thing. It also lacks expanded Medicaid access, something former Gov. Susana Martinez put in place in New Mexico. Ensuring health care is available for more people would save lives, something pro-life politicians should take into account when making decisions.
The March of Dimes also recommends support for midwifes, passing legislation to allow doulas, or birth helpers, and continuing care for pregnant people beyond two months postpartum. That’s important in preventing maternal deaths.
New Mexico, under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, has expanded Medicaid coverage to 12 months for postpartum care. That’s designed to decrease a state maternal mortality rate of 21.5 per 100,000.
It’s clear saving lives — both moms and babies — can be about so much more than whether abortion should be legal. Different people will disagree about what policies work best, but the conversation needs to shift.
Support life? Focus on policies that ensure the best outcomes for babies and their families. That’s a way to build, if not agreement about abortion, a shared commitment to improving lives. That, in turn, has great potential to grow communities where abortion might be legal, but also safe and rare.