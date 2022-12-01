Tribal summits between the White House and Native nations are all well and good, but without follow through, these meetings — returned to prominence by President Joe Biden — are little more than political theater.

The latest iteration of tribal leaders meeting in Washington, D.C., to discuss, and perhaps work toward solving, the big issues facing contemporary Natives took place Wednesday and Thursday.

It was the second Tribal Nations Summit under Biden — the meetings were started in 2008 by then-President Barack Obama — after his predecessor stopped holding them. Even before tribal officials sat down with government representatives for this second meeting, it was evident the Biden administration intended the meeting to be productive while at the same time, showing what has already been done.

