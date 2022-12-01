Tribal summits between the White House and Native nations are all well and good, but without follow through, these meetings — returned to prominence by President Joe Biden — are little more than political theater.
The latest iteration of tribal leaders meeting in Washington, D.C., to discuss, and perhaps work toward solving, the big issues facing contemporary Natives took place Wednesday and Thursday.
It was the second Tribal Nations Summit under Biden — the meetings were started in 2008 by then-President Barack Obama — after his predecessor stopped holding them. Even before tribal officials sat down with government representatives for this second meeting, it was evident the Biden administration intended the meeting to be productive while at the same time, showing what has already been done.
A fact sheet issued by the White House before the summit listed the investments in Indian Country. Each of the president’s big legislative packages included money set aside for the nation’s Native nations — including $32 billion in the American Rescue Plan, $13 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $700 million in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Less abstractly but perhaps just as important, the Biden administration appears committed to listening and consulting with tribal citizens. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, herself a citizen of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, has been clear tribal nations must be consulted and heard. This year’s meeting, with 300 tribal leaders, took place at the Interior Departrment.
Among the topics: the need to invest in health care and health care infrastructure. That necessity, always apparent, became urgent when the coronavirus pandemic hit Indian Country in devastating fashion. The lack of doctors, nurses, health care facilities — along with crowded living conditions and no running water in some areas — meant Native people suffered significantly higher rates of COVID-19 mortality. A Princeton University study put the mortality number at 2.8 times as high for a similar group of white people.
In response, Biden’s 2023 fiscal year budget included mandatory funding for Indian Health Services — with $9.1 billion in the first year of the proposal and automatic growth targets built in to keep up with population growth and increased health costs. That was a 20 percent increase but also moved the funding away from the discretionary category.
His administration also is attempting to make it easier for tribal nations to access the federal strategic stockpile for drugs and medical supplies.
Those are just few of the health care efforts, which also will focus on improving mental health, responding to Alzheimer’s and supporting opioid treatment efforts. Of interest in New Mexico is the extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which provides cash to those who risked their health working in the uranium industry or because of fallout from atomic testing.
The proposals arising from the summit include a draft of a 10-year plan designed to help revitalize Native languages, with a final version coming in 2023. It will come through consultation with tribes and tribal citizens, a discussion designed to inform all participants.
While execution likely will fall short — humans are far from perfect — having a president who respects tribes and self-governance makes change possible. Next year, when the tribal summit occurs once more, we expect another list of achievement and progress, one that proves these meetings are about substance, not show.