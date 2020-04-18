The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt most brutally in Native communities across New Mexico.
That’s been evident as the number of cases in counties with high indigenous populations skyrockets even as the state as a whole appears to be controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Reports indicate that Native people are making up some 37 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases in the state, yet the percentage of the total population is only around 11 percent.
On Sunday, a special broadcast from New Mexico PBS will focus on what is happening on tribal lands in our state and what sort of response is being raised to fight the disease. It’s a virtual town hall aimed at bringing information about the pandemic straight to people’s living rooms. The show will air at 6 p.m. on Channel 5.1, but also will be broadcast at nmpbs.org and on the NMPBS Facebook and YouTube sites. Hosted by Acoma Pueblo member Conroy Chino, the broadcast also will feature Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Department of Indian Affairs Secretary Linda Trujillo (Sandia), among other experts.
Keegan King, with the New Mexico Department of Indian Affairs, wants the special broadcast to speak directly to people affected.
Getting information out on pueblos and reservations can be hard, considering the lack of broadband connectivity — that’s why airing the program on a TV channel is so important, especially one that reaches so many places in Indian Country.
This crisis, as it has everywhere, highlights inequities in our systems — a shortage of internet connections, no hookups for running water, the lack of health care providers or a dearth of places to buy healthy food. As the state and tribes emerge from fighting the pandemic, there will need to be serious discussions about how best to correct infrastructure deficiencies going forward.
Such structural inequities make it more difficult to follow best public health practices that slow the spread of the coronavirus. Underlying health problems — whether diabetes, hypertension or other conditions — can make COVID-19, when it strikes, more deadly. Prevention can be difficult, too.
It’s hard to wash hands for 20 seconds for people who are hauling water from miles away and every drop is precious. Social distancing, too, that notion that people stay apart from each other, can be difficult when several generations live under the same roof or when the water source is in town.
Establishing a place for at least some people to be quarantined safely as they recover from COVID-19 underscores the reality of how hard it is to be isolated in a house full of people. Pojoaque Pueblo deserves recognition for stepping up to offer a quarantine site for low-risk members of all tribes at its resort, Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder.
That’s just one of the many responses to the crisis on tribal lands, this one from pueblo Gov. Joseph Talachy. Other pueblo governors have instituted stay-in-place orders, restricting access to tribal lands by outsiders and making sure people are following the best public health guidelines inside pueblo boundaries
On the Navajo Nation, which crosses Arizona, New Mexico and Utah over 27,000 square miles, President Nez has extended a weekend curfew through the end of April — even essential businesses will be closed. It’s a drastic response to a drastic situation.
After New Jersey and New York, the Navajo Nation has reported more COVID-19 cases per capita. Late last week, some 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases had been counted, with 41 deaths.
At the town hall, people will be able to find out how the state is responding in the crisis — everything from sending tanks of water, boxes of food, personal protection equipment and testing supplies. Advice will be shared about self-care — isolating because of a pandemic is difficult. For many tribes, important spring ceremonies are being postponed. That is not easy on the soul. There also will be information about how tribal members can access help from federal and state governments if they have lost jobs or livelihoods.
Tribal leaders will discuss their actions, too, trying to reinforce ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As with all of New Mexico and the nation, the idea behind flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the virus is so essential health systems do not collapse.
The spread of germs is not limited to any one place, however. The governor of Arizona is moving to open up his state — which could lead to increased cases on the Navajo Nation, which in turn will impact New Mexico and other neighboring states. If we did not believe it before, we are all connected, a bond that will only be strengthened by helping each other through this pandemic and toward a stronger future. Together.
