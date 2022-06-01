Hardly anyone opposes spending taxpayer dollars wisely, except when proposed cuts and changes affect services that matter to you and yours.
Take, for example, the conversations going on in New Mexico to shut down rural clinics that serve veterans — and alarmingly, to move services for vets with post-traumatic stress disorder to Arizona.
Under the recommendation, veterans already struggling would be forced to travel to a Phoenix suburb to receive treatment for a debilitating condition.
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission recommended in mid-March to close rural clinics in Española, Gallup, Raton and Las Vegas, N.M. That would mean veterans would have to drive to Albuquerque to seek treatment at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center; some might use the VA clinic in Santa Fe.
It's a troubling recommendation, tone-deaf and contradictory. Veterans are paid lip service about how much their sacrifices are appreciated by the nation, but when the rubber meets the road, bloodless bureaucrats recommend cost-effectiveness over doing the right thing.
To be specific, travel is expensive and time-consuming. Many veterans are elderly and on fixed incomes. Having to drive for treatment would create a heavy burden and hardly fulfills the promise the nation has made to the men and women who serve.
New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján are among the co-sponsors of legislation that would eliminate the commission. As Heinrich said, “We need to gear our focus towards improving access to the quality care and benefits that our veterans earned through their service.”
To that end, VA Secretary Denis McDonough has agreed to reexamine data used to make the department's recommendations. In other words, there is hope.
But until the recommendations are pulled back or the commission is eliminated, people will worry. Their health and lives are at stake. And the notion of making veterans struggling with mental health issues travel out of state is cruel.
Veterans suffering from PTSD already are considered to be at greater risk of suicide, with a 2021 report prepared by the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention concluding veteran suicides made up 13.7 percent of all adult suicides in 2019. State Department of Health data revealed that of 515 suicides in New Mexico during 2019, 44.2 percent were by veterans. People need care close at hand.
The recommendation to transfer PTSD care to Arizona surfaced at a hearing of the Legislature’s interim Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. The one-sentence proposal from the national report simply says demand for PTSD care at the Albuquerque VA hospital would be met in suburban Phoenix.
Since the Arizona clinic has yet to be built, there is time to push back against this recommendation, as well as the notion that rural veterans must travel to receive necessary medical care.
Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are united in stopping these recommendations — hopefully, not just this year but for many years to come. We also hope they are able to change a mindset that places a business model over some of America's most model citizens. Our vets have given plenty. They don't need to make one more sacrifice in the name of bureaucracy.