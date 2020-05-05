Navigating through a public health crisis means that elected leaders — from the mayor to the governor to the president — have to be able to decide quickly, often using systems outside the regular legislative processes.
While we understand rules are different during a crisis, that’s no excuse for keeping the public in the dark. The Trump administration seems to enjoy making decisions privately — the president almost as absolute ruler, making decisions on high with little collaboration with Congress or state leaders.
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has promised an open administration and for the most part, she has not backed away from scrutiny. Especially in her coronavirus pandemic news conferences, she has answered hard questions, given information and told people in real time what is happening in their state.
That’s why it is so important that Lujan Grisham be more forthcoming about the reasoning behind the big decisions around the bend for New Mexico. The stay-at-home order in place for New Mexico lasts until May 15. Already, some relaxing of the order requiring closure of non-essential businesses has occurred — pet groomers, veterinarians and other services are open now, for example. More could occur, depending on how the state is doing in combating the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, the governor announced new requirements for employees to wear face coverings at various businesses.
The people helping the governor decide what to do are members of her Economic Recovery Council, leaders from across the state from a variety of industries. Their meetings, we are told, will be private. They don’t fall under the state’s Open Meetings Act and discussions will be closed to the public. People won’t even be told when the meetings are taking place or what topics are being discussed.
The Attorney General should be asked whether this reading of the Open Meetings Act is correct — like any statute, it can be interpreted differently. Past advisory committees have operated more openly, a practice we support. However, more than what is legal, we like to look at what is right. And what is right in a time when people are afraid and need information to feel better about their circumstances is this: Share information broadly.
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government came to this conclusion, posting on Twitter: “FOG sees no viable reason why the Economic Recovery Council meetings should be closed to the public.”
As we have said before, opening up the economy is designed to decrease a different kind of pain than the very real suffering and death caused by this virus. Economic devastation is real and could become crippling without smart strategies for operating businesses and services safely.
Whether opening the economy can happen safely remains very much up for discussion, and residents of New Mexico deserve to participate in this important debate. Tens of thousands of New Mexicans have lost their livelihood as the state battled the pandemic — restaurant servers, hotel employees and health care workers are among the 140,000-plus people who have been shoved out of employment. They deserve to be part of the discussion, just as industry executives and others who have seats on the council are helping decide how the state will reopen for business.
Transparency has to be more than a promise. It has to be the way government operates, in good and bad times.
