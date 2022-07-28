All of Santa Fe’s famous markets are spectacular. That’s true whether they feature folk art from around the world or pieces made by Indigenous artists keeping centuries-old traditions alive. These events are gems of a Santa Fe summer, and this weekend, Traditional Spanish Market and Contemporary Hispanic Market have their turn to shine.

For many city residents, this weekend is special. It belongs to them.

The art of Traditional Spanish Market shapes their heritage — creativity forged on the frontier, the work of people determined to create beauty and demonstrate their faith no matter the obstacles.

