A Santa Fe holiday tradition — the winter market featuring Spanish Market artists — is back downtown.
That’s right where it belongs.
The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
The two days will feature work by 100 adult and youth traditional artists, art demonstrations, traditional New Mexican music and food.
Even if there’s nothing you want to buy, the market is an opportunity to mingle, see friends and learn more about the art that made Colonial Spanish New Mexico unique.
Artists will have micaceous pottery, painted retablos, carved bultos, tinwork, straw appliqué, furniture, ironwork and other forms of art developed by settlers during the colonial period. Using materials close at hand, those original artists created objects of beauty and developed the art forms their descendants continue to make today.
This art form is both a creative expression and commitment to tradition — the artists, with each piece they make, are paying tribute to their ancestors. The more art they make, the more that is shared, the greater the likelihood these traditions survive for another generation.
In addition to pieces suitable for gifts — a tin cross or painted retablo featuring your favorite saint — many artists make smaller pieces. They are perfect for decorating for Christmas — especially if you’re in need of ornaments for the tree.
The market was a longtime staple of the winter scene in Santa Fe, but its sponsor, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, moved it to Albuquerque in 2013, an attempt to increase the reach of traditional artists by attracting new enthusiasts.
By 2019, many artists had become disappointed with their sales. Then the pandemic canceled the 2020 market, and by 2021, the artists decided they would put on their own show to ensure the tradition would go on.
Master santero Charles Carrillo and other artists, including Jerry Montoya of Grants, came together to put on the Traditional Spanish Market Artists Winter Show at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community in 2021.
Carrillo was unwilling to let two years pass without a winter market. For self-employed artists, it’s important to sell year-round, not just during the big summer market. In an interview last year, Santa Fe santera Arlene Cisneros Sena said winter markets matter: “It is important to keep the traditions alive. It’s who we are. It’s what New Mexico is. It’s the only pace in the whole world, this teeny little spot in the world, where we do the work we do. And that is why it’s very important to do a winter show.”
Now, the market has returned to downtown Santa Fe, where new and old enthusiasts of these art forms can drop in while they are out and about.
The artists are running the show — which is right where it belongs, in the heart of Santa Fe.